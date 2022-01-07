Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones, LB Shaquil Barrett, DE Jason Pierre-Paul out Week 18 vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines on Thursday when they finally broke off their relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown. Now, they shift their focus to Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers and what they hope will be a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

The Bucs have been one of the more banged-up teams in the entire NFL in recent weeks, with the likes of Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Lavonte David all going on injured reserve. Though the newest faces joining their injured teammates on the sideline for Week 18 aren't expected to miss significant time, there were a trio of players ruled out on Friday.

The Bucs are currently 12-4, already clinched the NFC South and though they could still move from the No. 3 to No. 2 seed, they can't catch the top-seeded Green Bay Packers for the coveted first-round bye.

Jones started the last two contests in place of Fournette, who is hopeful to return for the playoffs. Jones is second on the team to Fournette in all notable rushing categories, including carries (101), rushing yards (428) and rushing touchdowns (four).

Barrett was recently named to his second Pro Bowl, and he currently leads the Buccaneers with 22 quarterback hits, 10.0 sacks and nine tackles for a loss. In his 12th NFL season and fourth with Tampa Bay, "JPP" has recorded 31 tackles, four passes defended and 2.5 sacks.