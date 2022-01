The 2022 legislative session convened Monday with opening ceremonies in the state House and Senate. “Our time together this session is short and the list of what we all hope to accomplish is long,” said House Speaker Laurie Jinkins during the House opening ceremony. “It will take all 98 of us in this chamber listening to each other, and working together, to tackle the challenges our state faces, whether it’s the economy, housing, transportation, health care, racial equity or climate change.”

