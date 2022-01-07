ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Using Layers (Part 1)

captureone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake the most of Layers with this in-depth look at Capture One’s layering capabilities – which have...

learn.captureone.com

laptopmag.com

Apple's 2021 iPad drops to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is the brand's 9th gen entry-level tablet. Over the 2020 iPad, it provides faster performance and double the storage. Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that's $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.
TECHNOLOGY
gordonramsayclub.com

One-Layer Banana Tiramisu (10-Minute Recipe)

This one-layer banana tiramisu is so easy and simple to prepare. It is a creamy and delicious banana treat. You will need just a few simple ingredients and around 10 minutes to spend in the kitchen. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 150 ml heavy cream. 1 package instant banana pudding...
RECIPES
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
u.today

Cardano Improvement Proposals Might Strengthen ADA 2022 Fundamentals

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
invezz.com

Fantom (FTM) makes notable gains as layer one protocols gain adoption

FTM has gained by around 48% during the past week. The gains made come as layer one protocols continue to attract attention. The TVL for the Fantom network stands at $5.66 billion. The entire crypto market slumped on Wednesday. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) have made more than 4% dips,...
MARKETS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Effective Testing for Machine Learning (Part II)

A progressive, step-by-step framework for developing robust ML projects. In this series’s first part, we started with a simple smoke testing strategy to ensure our code runs on every git push. Then, we built on top of it to ensure that our feature generation pipeline produced data with a minimum level of quality (integration tests) and verified the correctness of our data transformations (unit tests).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Reshaping a DataFrame using Pandas melt()

Reshaping is often needed when you work with datasets that contain variables with some kinds of sequences, say, time-series data. Source from University of Virginia, Research Data Service [1]. I published an article a while ago showing a step-by-step tutorial to process COVID-19 time-series data. In the tutorial, one of...
ANIMALS
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Doctor issues warning to anyone taking a lateral flow test

People taking lateral flow tests to see whether they have Covid-19 have been warned to watch out for common mistakes. Three major mistakes people make when spotting the test have been pointed out by Dr Nathan, an A&E doctor in London at @expedition_doctor. He said simple mistakes that could accidentally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

3 Ways to Avoid Marketing-Budget Traps

Inefficient allocation of marketing funds can result in inaccurate targeting, revenue loss, reduced productivity and even business closure, but there are proven ways of sidestepping these pitfalls, even in the midst of budget cuts.
TRAFFIC

