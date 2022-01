Originally published on Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis family is living in fear. They stopped an attempted carjacking outside their home one day, then their home was shot up the next night. Their home Ring camera caught both shootings. The family believes it may be retaliation for posting the video of the attempted carjacking on social media. “It’s been tough to focus on work, and sleep is not a thing anymore,” said the family’s mom. This mother of three fears what will happen to her family next after experiencing two nights of terror. She does not want to share her identity,...

