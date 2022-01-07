ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Open Floor: All-Star Voting Reaction & A Jaylen Brown Trade Debate

By Michael Pina,Chris Herring
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj0dr_0dfhZdMC00

A tear-jerker of a jersey retirement ceremony with Dirk Nowitzki, an All-Star analysis and a Jalen Brown trade debate

On today's episode, Michael and Chris show Dirk Nowitzki some love and wonder if any active players will ever have an emotional jersey retirement ceremony that rivaled his. Then they analyze the first All-Star game fan vote release including their surprise snubs from the top 10 and some odd players that were included. They close out the show by debating a fake Jaylen Brown trade that Michael proposed in a recent column on SI.com .

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Jaylen Brown
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
NBA
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Voting#The Open Floor Podcast
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Whoever is your agent, fire him” Charles Barkley and Shaq fire shots at Dennis Schroder for turning down offer from Lakers

Dennis Schroder became the biggest troll of the NBA fans when he rejected the 4 years, $84 million extensions deal from LA Lakers. The German basketball player put a bet on himself and tried to prove his worth more than the deal with the Lakers which he and his agent failed miserably and later Schroder have to sign a $6 million deal with Boston Celtics.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy