ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Plastic surgeon offers free treatment to artist with deformity

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIpe9_0dfhZTTo00
Plastic surgeon performs free surgery to remove deformity File photo. (BraunS/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A New York plastic surgeon has volunteered his services to help an artist who was embarrassed about a growth on his nose.

Conrado Estrada was diagnosed with rhinophyma, described by the National Institutes of Health as a nasal deformity where tumor-like growths appear on the nose.

Estrada told WABC he was embarrassed by the growth on his nose, which made it hard to breathe, especially when out in public. “I felt bad — I felt bad because when I went out, people stared at me, and it was a burden for me,” Estrada told WABC.

Estrada was doing work at the home of Dr. Thomas Romo, a plastic surgeon in New York, when the doctor saw him and immediately wanted to help. “I see this guy and I just told my staff … ‘We’re going to take care of this guy.’ I said ‘book him. We’re not going to charge him.’” Romo told Fox News.

Romo performed the two-hour surgery to remove the deformity and repair Estrada’s nose, WABC reported. Estrada told the station he is feeling great post-surgery and that his life has changed for the better.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Potential deadly risk to kids prompts 3 companies to recall in-home elevators

Three companies that sell in-home elevators have issued voluntary recalls over concerns that children could become trapped inside, posing risks of serious injury or death, federal regulators announced Tuesday. Bella Elevator, Inclinator Company of America and Savaria Corp. recalled about 69,000 elevators that pose a risk of pinning children between...
HEALTH
WOKV

Hero rat who sniffed landmines dies at age 8

Magawa, the heroic rat awarded a medal for his work detecting landmines, died at age eight. Magawa sniffed out more than 100 landmines and other explosives over his five-year career in Cambodia, the BBC reported. He worked to alert his human handlers to landmines so they could be safely removed.
ANIMALS
WOKV

How fleeting choices, circumstances doomed 17 in Bronx fire

NEW YORK — (AP) — It started as just another January morning, the damp chill prompting a family on the third floor of a drafty Bronx apartment tower to run a space heater for extra warmth, as residents had done countless times before. In the moment, that decision...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WOKV

Fire safey experts say planning, quick reaction key

As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people in the Bronx, tenants were faced with a life-or-death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape?. Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgeon#Deformity#Wabc#Fox News
WOKV

Want to live on a cruise ship? New ship will offer the opportunity

Cruising is often thought of as an option for an extravagant vacation, but a company is working to change that by creating a luxury residential ship. Storylines is projected to launch in 2024 and will have fully furnished rooms between one and four bedrooms, along with studios and two-story penthouses on its ship, CNN reported. The price for those homes range from $400,000 up to $8 million, per CNN.
ECONOMY
WOKV

Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage

PHOENIX — (AP) — Kiowa tribal member Tristan Ahtone remembers just getting started in journalism over a decade ago and pitching ideas on Indigenous topics. His bosses would say things like: “We ran a Native story earlier this year. Do we need another one?”. Thankfully, he said,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WOKV

FDA: Stop using LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 tests due to potential false results

The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday is advising people to not use COVID-19 tests from LuSys Laboratories because they can produce false results — positive or negative. The FDA said in a news release that the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test (Nasal/Saliva) and the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody tests have not been “authorized, cleared, approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Meth burrito included in TSA’s ‘Top 10 Catches of 2021′

The Transportation Security Administration released its “Top 10 Catches of 2021,” highlighting some of the dangerous items people tried to bring onto airplanes in the last year. In a video counting down from 10 to one, the list starts with bullets in deodorant, found at Atlantic City International...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Police: Nurse in Italy caught faking shots, ditching vaccine

ROME — (AP) — Police in Italy have arrested a nurse on charges that he faked giving coronavirus vaccinations to at least 45 people so they could get a health pass fraudulently, ditching vaccines in a bin and even putting bandages on his “patients" so no one would suspect the scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
46K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy