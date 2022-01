From 8-3 and atop the entire AFC, to 8-9 and missing the playoffs altogether, the 2022 season will be remembered – if we dare – as one of pain and misery and excruciatingly close losses on the heels of several miraculous wins. During the six-game losing streak, they lost five of the games by a combined eight points. The end result is the team’s second losing season under John Harbaugh, and first since the similarly injury-plagued 2015 campaign.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO