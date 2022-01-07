ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

Cover picture for the articleExclusive Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1. Casual comic book fans may be a little lost by the current status quo of Daredevil. So here’s a quick rundown: Matt Murdock went to jail as Daredevil after accidentally killing a man. And because Elektra wanted to regain Matt’s trust, she became the...

rue-morgue.com

Exclusive photos: The many fears of “MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET”

The independent horror anthology is now on VOD and digital from Gravitas Ventures. Released by Gravitas Ventures, MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET was written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus. Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Bittner star; the synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora’s box that can’t be closed.”
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Teases Scarlet Witch's Massive Role

Scarlet Witch made her return in the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer first glimpsed in the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home reintroduced Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, straight out of her starring role in the WandaVision Disney+ series. Fans were aware that Scarlet Witch would have a starring role in the Doctor Strange sequel, but the moment hit a little differently once they saw Olsen back in her Scarlet Witch attire. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer offers an intriguing tease at what's in store once Scarlet Witch joins the former Sorcerer Supreme for some multiversal adventures.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Out of Body

When Dan Collins wakes to finds his life hanging by a thread, he must use his astral projection to discover who tried to kill him. Who is the beautiful mystic who tries to help him? Why does August Fryne want Dan’s soul – and what does it have to do with a demon who seems to be Dorian Gray? A weird, occult detective thriller about life, death – and whatever lies in between.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Exclusive Preview: Black Widow #13

The Black Widow has rebuilt her life as a heroine in San Francisco. She has also put together a new team with Yelena Belova and Anya Corazon, as well as a new potential heroine, Lucy Nguyen. However, Natasha’s activities have given her new enemies as well. And to counter Black Widow, they’ve called in one of the few enemies that she fears: The Living Blade. Black Widow #13.
SuperHeroHype

Ed Brubaker Joins HBO Max’s Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series

Ed Brubaker Joins HBO Max’s Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series. Nearly two decades ago, Ed Brubaker had acclaimed runs on DC’s Batman, Catwoman, and Gotham Central comic books. Now, he’s getting a second chance to revisit Gotham City. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brubaker has joined the creative team of HBO Max’s Batman: Caped Crusader animated series. This is the project that is executive produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves and Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm. J.J. Abrams and James Tucker are also executive producers on the series. Ed Brubaker joins.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Reveals the Creative Lineup For Thor’s 750th Issue

Marvel Reveals the Creative Lineup For Thor’s 750th Issue. August will mark 60 years since Thor joined the Marvel Universe in the pages of Journey Into Mystery #83. However, the House of Ideas plans on celebrating that milestone a few months early this year. In April, Marvel will release a jam-packed issue featuring several all-star writers and artists from the Odinson’s long-running history.
COMICS
Paste Magazine

Check Out an Exclusive Preview of Mike Manor's New Comedy Central Series Super I.T. Squad

Did you ever want to live in the internet? Well, of course not, because the internet is the worst, but what if you didn’t have a choice? What if we destroyed the Earth so good and so thoroughly that the internet was the only hope we had? And not in some goofy Ready Player One VR way, but more like The Matrix, where we just upload ourselves directly into CYBERSPACE and live exclusively in what looks like some late ‘80s Sierra On-Line game that would’ve been called Office Quest? What about that, now, huh?
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Arakko Becomes Divided in Marvel’s New X-Men Red Comic

Arakko Becomes Divided in Marvel’s New X-Men Red Comic. Now that mutants have claimed Mars as their latest stronghold, it seems as though all of the planet’s inhabitants have their own ideas about its future. And this spring, these differences will come to a head in yet another new X-Men series. Marvel has shared the first details for X-Men Red, which pits rival factions against each other in a fight for the soul of their new homeworld. Check out the first issue’s cover below.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: My Bad #3

Stuff keeps happening in THE GREATEST COMIC BOOK UNIVERSE IN THE MULTIVERSE! Disaster strikes The Chandelier when he compares his social media feed to those of more popular crimefighters! AND! A look back at the glory days of traffic vigilante Rush Hour, when he enforced safety compliance on America’s thrilling freeways!
COMICS
Variety

How ‘Spider-Man’ VFX Team Revives Old Villains for ‘No Way Home’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shattered the pandemic box office at the end of December, but also sent fans into the social-media orbit with the return of villains from previous Spider-Man movies including Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Sandman. Working behind the scenes to bring those villains back to life was VFX supervisor Kelly Port. “While technology had significantly advanced, the villains stayed the same,” says Port of the distinct looks they had to revive. “A lot of the digital assets from the [Sam] Raimi and [Marc] Webb films no longer exist, so those we had to get going from scratch.” With that,...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Vault Preview: Lunar Room #2

Courtesy of Vault Comics we have an extended preview of Lunar Room #2, set for release tomorrow January 12th. Written by Danny Lore with art by Gio Sposito, it’s the perfect comic for fans of werewolves. “Lunar Room started as a conversation with Tim Daniel about why I hadn’t...
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1

Who better to defend Earth from magical invaders than monster hunter ELSA BLOODSTONE?! Elsa is the best there is at what she does – tough, skilled and clever enough to handle any problem…except her brother, CULLEN. They have issues, and they’ll have to put them aside not only to protect Earth but also to welcome the latest addition to the Bloodstone clan: their long-lost SISTER! Her awesome set of powers and unique Blood gem have placed a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Netflix is Developing a Scott Pilgrim Animated Series

Netflix is Developing a Scott Pilgrim Animated Series. Over a decade ago, director Edgar Wright adapted Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. While that film didn’t light the box office on fire, it became a cult classic. However, Scott may soon get a second chance at stardom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Scott Pilgrim animated series is in development at Netflix.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

New TV Spot for The Batman Highlights Bruce and Selina’s Chemistry

New TV Spot for The Batman Highlights Bruce and Selina’s Chemistry. After several COVID delays, we can finally say that The Batman is hitting theaters this year. And with only two months remaining until its release, Warner Bros. continues to share new looks at the Dark Knight’s long-awaited return to the big screen. Last month, the studio rang in the holiday season with a new full-length trailer for the reboot. Although it was dubbed “The Bat and the Cat,” the preview seemed to cover just about every character and plot thread that we know about. But today, WB released a new 30-second spot that puts more emphasis on Batman and Catwoman’s complicated relationship.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE ComiXology Preview: .Self (comiXology Originals) #3

Surrounded by a half dozen different versions of herself, Nat begins trying to put her perfect life back together. But the hits keep on coming as her husband shows up demanding answers, Postscript keeps calling demanding cooperation and her Blanks keep butting into her life demanding protection. She’ll have to dig deep to keep herself together, especially when she gets confronted by some Blanks who seem to want her dead.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

James Gunn Confirms His Next DC Project is a TV Series

James Gunn Confirms His Next DC Project is a TV Series. Between making press rounds for this week’s Peacemaker and simultaneous shoots on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, James Gunn has a lot on his plate right now. But despite his busy schedule, we can officially add one new superhero project to his upcoming slate. While plugging his new spinoff from last year’s The Suicide Squad, Gunn revealed that his relationship with DC will continue on yet another TV series set in the DC Extended Universe. James Gunn confirms.
TV SERIES

