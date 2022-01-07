Exclusive Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

The independent horror anthology is now on VOD and digital from Gravitas Ventures. Released by Gravitas Ventures, MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET was written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus. Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Bittner star; the synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora’s box that can’t be closed.”
Comments / 0