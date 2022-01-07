ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

SacAnime returns this weekend with updated COVID protocols

By Anisca Miles
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — The Sacramento convention for anime, sci-fi and fantasy fans began Friday, with important changes as COVID-19 cases surge in the county.

SacAnime Winter 2022 runs Friday through Sunday at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento.

Joe Deas, the SacAnime spokesperson, joined Richard to go over the COVID-19 protocols in place for this weekend’s event.

Sacramento County changes protocols for public meetings, ‘mega events’

Attendees ages 2 and up must show proof of either full vaccination or a negative rapid COVID-19 test taken within the last 24 or a PCR test taken in the last 48 hours.

Deas explained that California Department of Public Health officials will not accept test results from at-home tests. The tests must be conducted by a provider or lab.

“The booster shot is not required for entry into SacAnime at this time,” event organizers said in a release. “Being that this is a multi-day event, the CA Department of Public Health is requiring that unvaccinated attendees provide proof of a negative test each day that they are attending the convention before being allowed to enter.”

Attendees can get a $40 rapid test at a testing site inside the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel, in front of the convention registration room.

Tests will be conducted at the following times:

  • Friday, Jan. 7: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 8: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Everyone attending the venue is required to wear a face covering.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

