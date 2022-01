Most taxpayers receive a tax refund, and maximizing that refund is always useful. But this year, taking those steps may be particularly important. Many families accustomed to a sizable refund may be surprised to see their refund reduced or eliminated because they already received advance child tax credit payments in 2021, for example. Other factors reducing your refund may include large capital gains earnings and paused student loan payments.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO