As if a second year of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, 2021 kicked off with a U.S. News & World Report rankings kerfuffle and the announcement of a significant overhaul of the bar exam, before moving on to several law school scandals and a remote bar exam disaster and finally ending with a reality star passing the “baby bar” and the ABA blessing the use of the GRE in law school admissions. In between, there were plenty of other notable developments in legal academia this year.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO