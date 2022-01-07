ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police searching for auto burglary suspects

By Nikki McGee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify multiple auto burglary suspects accused of using credit cards stolen from Shelby Park.

According to police, a purse was taken from the Shelby Bottoms Greenway on January 5 and a wallet was taken from near the baseball fields on December 28. The suspects broke windows to steal the items.

In both cases, stolen credit cards were used to make purchases at the Kroger located at 3410 Gallatin Pike.

Police are reminding drivers to always lock car doors, secure your valuables, and remove your keys.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

