Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh schools extend face covering mandate through Jan. 28 due to 'current COVID-related challenges'

By Kelli Arseneau, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago
While the school district previously planned to make face coverings optional starting Jan. 15, it extended its mask mandate due to "current COVID-related challenges," according to the district.

The district also reduced staff isolation and quarantine periods from 10 days to five days in some situations, following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our hope is that these changes will allow us to keep our commitment to in-person learning amid a surge of COVID cases that is making staffing our schools extremely difficult," Superintendent Bryan Davis said in a statement. "Our reality is that significant variables, including staff shortages, substitute availability, and bus driver shortages, impact our ability to remain in-person."

While the district hopes to not move to short-term online learning, families and staff should be prepared in case it will happen due to "a critical staff shortage," Davis said.

The district is planning for short-term virtual learning "as a last resort," Davis said in a video message. More information on what that will look like will be shared next week.

There is no change to the district's required quarantine periods for students, which are 10 days for students who test positive or seven days for students who test negative but have members of household who are positive.

The district said it is hiring for multiple positions with immediate start dates and has a continuous need for substitute teachers and assistants.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

