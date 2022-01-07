ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sustainability in a Broader Sense: How Diversity Initiatives are Setting Bentley Motors Up for Longevity in the Luxury Sector

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpU26_0dfhTASJ00

Diversity has certainly become a buzzword for major corporations across the board over the past few years, with a call for inclusion of more BIPOC employees and executives sparking mainstream conversations based on protests and demonstrations around the country.

But simply hiring employees who fit the profile isn’t necessarily doing the work and going deep enough, leading many companies to rethink and reshape their strategies when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

The luxury automotive industry has seemed to be behind in this regard, with customer bases and overall company reputations feeling archaic and outdated.

Yet as the market evolves, so must the companies that provide the product, both internally and tangibly with the vehicles they’re pushing out.

Enter Bentley Motors’ Beyond 100 initiative, which aims to produce only battery electric vehicles by 2030. This notion towards sustainability is already well under way for the company -- Bentley’s HQ became the first carbon-neutral luxury automotive factory in the UK back in 2019 and the company aims to sell hybrid-only vehicles by 2023.

Related: CEO and Chairman Adrian Hallmark Wants Bentley Motors to Be the Most Sustainable Luxury Automotive Manufacturer In the World. He's Well on His Way.

And though the intersection between sustainability and diversity may seem muddled at first it really is quite clear.

The 2022 customer cares about who they are buying from and what that company stands for. The modern luxury vehicle buyer tends to care about environmental concerns (read: sustainability) and inclusion in all sectors.

For Bentley, sustainability also means sustainability in terms of longevity — how does a company over 100 years old continue to not only innovate and stay relative, but stay attractive to a new and evolving customer base?

Simple — hone in on what’s important to the new customer, and that’s diversity.

As a part of Beyond 100, Bentley rolled out a new five-pronged approach towards recruiting and maintaining diverse talent (the five steps specifically being outreach, recruitment, succession planning, culture and development).

The aim is simple: acquire, recruit (via “organizations with diverse intakes”) and sustain (by looking to multinational and international offices) diverse talent.

“Development programs will ensure that colleagues from all walks of life are able to grow and achieve their full potential. This will be underpinned by measurable KPIs and targets, and Board-led engagement to drive a positive culture and remove unconscious bias,” the company said . “The recently-launched colleague network groups will also help drive engagement within the business through a series of strategic events and activities.

Bentley Motors has set the goal to be not only the most sustainable luxury automotive company in the world, but also the most diverse with a target goal of an increased diversity in management to 30% by 2025.

Related: I Drove a $2 Million Bentley That's One of Only 12 In the World and Lived to Tell the Tale

CEO of Bentley Americas, Christophe Georges, explains that the company’s typical American customer base consists of “entrepreneurs for the larger part” and many people in the “financial and real estate industry.” As these customers tend to skew younger, so do their ideals.

“We want to be the most sustainable luxury mobility company. This is not only about carbon emission, it's about great values — diversity, inclusion, supportive communities. It’s about sustaining the skills we have in our factories, craftsmanship skills, creating substance on the back of luxury … [It’s about] sustainability in the wider sense,” Georges told Entrepreneur. “ Living out those values where we want them to live makes [our workers] even more proud of what they do and to be working for such a company, and this is something we want to share with our customers. It’s quite appealing to buy a car from a manufacturer that’s taking responsibility and making an impact … we are investing a lot in this direction.”

Part of that investment included tapping one if its designers, Richard Morris, to paint the Unifying Spur, a (at the time) one-of-a-kind designed Flying Spur meant to be a physical visualization of the inclusive efforts the team hopes to convey.

The words 'Love is Love' are painted on the car using one continuous line (hence "unified") around different faces and shapes meant to symbolize "the unifying power of humanity, regardless of race, creed or sexuality." The colors chosen represent the nine colors of the Progress flag.

The vehicle has made its way to major auto industry events like Monterey Car Week and tour d'Elegance as well as diversity-centered events like Pride in both New York and Paris. There are currently five Unifying Spurs that have been produced.

Recognizing this shift in what’s important to an ever-growing customer base ensures that the company will maintain its reputation in the luxury specter moving forward — and in the next 100 years ahead, Bentley plans to do just that.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Rolls-Royce CEO Talks Record Sales Growth in 2021, Electrifying Fleet

It has been a record year for luxury automaker Rolls-Royce despite the industry struggling to meet demand overall due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joined Cheddar to discuss the driving factors behind the company's 2021 success. He said after the pandemic forced the closure of factories in 2020 and people stopped making large purchases, they were open to spending more in 2021. "The entire luxury sector was fueled by there's money available, and people are prepared to spend money," he said.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Bringing Sustainability to the Broadcasting and Video Streaming Sector

Sustainability—the concept of adapting to environmental changes—is increasingly moving to the forefront of business strategy in numerous sectors. In the broadcast and streaming industry, business and technology were for many years the driving factors when it came to choosing a technology partner, but sustainability has now become the third key pillar.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Bentley cruised to record year in 2021 with luxury cars in high demand

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Bentley cruised to a record year in 2021 as global sales jumped 31% amid strong demand for high-end vehicles, the Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) unit said on Thursday. Bentley said its sales rose to 14,659 units from 11,206 in 2020, which was also...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Luxury Vehicle#Vehicles#Bipoc#Hq
reviewjournal.com

Samsung set on moving sustainability initiatives forward, CEO says

Consumers are quickly becoming more and more eco-conscious in their buying habits, and the world’s biggest brands are taking notice. Look no further than the Tuesday night pre-show keynote address during which Samsung CEO Jong-Hee (JH) Han focused heavily on company initiatives that he said will help drive sustainability innovation. CES opens Wednesday morning at the Las Vegas Convention Center and several other Las Vegas venues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
audi-mediacenter.com

Bentley Motors Ltd.

Individual luxury, technical perfection, and powerful performance – that is what Bentley Motors stands for. The high-demand manufacturer of luxury cars looks back on a history rich in tradition. By 2030, Bentley aims to become an end-to-end carbon neutral luxury car brand. The British company based in Crewe, United Kingdom was part of Volkswagen AG from 1998 and was acquired by Audi Group in January 2022.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

Sustainability will be a key focus as the transport sector transitions in 2022

Safa Alkateb, CEO of Autocab, predicts that sustainability will be a key focus for the transport sector over the course of 2022. Perhaps the biggest challenge for transport operators right now is tackling climate change, and this will set the agenda for 2022. Following the recent COP26 convention in Glasgow, sustainability is a key goal for the transport sector – and the pressure to act on this will ramp up as the government put plans in place to reduce carbon emissions across all industries by 78% before 2035.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Longevity
Cheddar News

Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Unveils Full EV Lineup at CES 2022

Vietnam's first global automaker is coming to the United States. VinFast unveiled the company's full EV lineup of five models at CES 2022. A reservation program for its first two electric vehicles, the VF 326 and the VF e35, officially opened on Wednesday, with the company set to announce the vehicle's retail prices in the U.S. and Vietnamese markets. VinFast is also one of the world's first automakers to apply blockchain technologies to the process of certifying reservations, payments, and eventually vehicle ownership. VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Vitesco: Major US Automaker Orders Millions Of 800V SiC Inverters

Vitesco Technologies announced a huge order for 800 V silicon carbide (SiC) inverters, placed by a major, but undisclosed, North American automaker. The order is worth more than €1 billion euro ($1.13 billion) and will result in the supply of "millions" of inverters. "Vitesco Technologies has won an order...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Money accumulated during pandemic helps Rolls-Royce hit record sales

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved record sales in 2021 as coronavirus lockdowns led to “a lot of money accumulated worldwide”, the company’s chief executive has said.Torsten Muller-Otvos said the BMW-owned firm delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020.He told a virtual press conference it is “very much due to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming worldwide”.People “couldn’t travel a lot” or spend money on “luxury services” following the outbreak of the virus in 2020, Mr Muller-Otvos said.“For that reason, there is quite a lot of money accumulated worldwide, which was spent on luxury goods. We also profited...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

There’s a leadership change at The North Face. VF Corp. announced today the appointment of Nicole Otto to the global brand president role at The North Face, effective June. Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire and return to the UK. Otto, according to VF Corp., will report to chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle, and will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team. “Nicole is the right leader who brings the right capabilities to The North Face brand at the right time,” Rendle said in a statement. “Her global industry experience and deep understanding of consumer engagement strategies...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Timberland Launches Take-Back Program As It Works Towards Full Circularity + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 10, 2022: Timberland is aiming to breathe new life into worn items with its new Timberloop take-back program. Through this program, consumers are encouraged to return any used Timberland footwear, clothing, or accessories that will then be reused, recycled, or upcycled into new products, or refurbished for sale on a dedicated web site launching later this spring. Clearly marked donation boxes have been installed in each full price and outlet Timberland store, complemented by a convenient digital ship-from-home option....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rolls-Royce enjoys record sales

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved a record year for sales in 2021, driven by the Ghost model.The BMW-owned firm said it delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020.The company said there was “high demand for all models”, particularly the Ghost and Cullinan.Bespoke commissions were also at record levels, Rolls-Royce said.A phenomenal yearTorsten Muller-Otvos, Rolls-RoyceThe firm, based at Goodwood West Sussex is continuing to develop its first pure electric car, Spectre which is due to be released in the final three months of 2023.Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos described 2021 as “a phenomenal year” for Rolls-Royce.“We delivered more...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy