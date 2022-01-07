ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Truebill Helps With All Those Nickel-and-Dime Charges That Wreck Your Monthly Budget

People are full of contradictions. Some work out at the gym, then celebrate with a high-calorie drink. Some confess to being atheists, but still show up for church. And some can itemize their business finances down to the penny, while their personal accounts are an absolute mess.

Business professionals can make sure their individual accounting is just as buttoned up as their business with the help of a service like Truebill.

Truebill is an all-in-one finance app designed especially for busy people who don't have time to run forensic audits on their budgets each month. Thankfully, Truebill does it for you instead, organizing and monitoring accounts and spending, as well as offering some concrete methods for saving money by targeting some of those hidden costs that sneak up each month when you aren't looking.

Like all those pesky subscriptions you forgot to cancel. Truebill gathers up all of your subscriptions into one place in an easy-to-manage list (or calendar view, to see what's upcoming), then makes it easy to stop the ones you feel like you don't need anymore. Truebill will even go a step further, handling the cancellations for you to assure you stop paying for services you no longer use .

If you feel like your cable, cell phone, or banking rates are too high, Truebill can take a crack at those too. Most companies have discounts and lower prices if you know how to ask. Truebill's team of qualified negotiators know how, handling the back-and-forth struggle for you so you can just enjoy the savings without the hassle. They'll even haggle for better auto insurance rates for you.

Meanwhile, Truebill also lets members step back and take a more holistic look at all of their spending. Truebill can help set up a budget that automatically monitors all aspects of a person's spending. The app makes it simple to set up a spending allowance, get alerts when spending exceeds goals, and create specific customized trackers to keep members on top of their budget at all times.

Truebill even has an easy method for bolstering savings as well, such as setting savings goals and analyzing accounts to find the best times to save, then executing those moves, all while avoiding problems like overdraft fees.

Truebill's 2 million members are already big fans, enjoying savings of more than $100 million. Create an account and find out how much you can save with Truebill.

