WSU cancels class for two days to allow students to safely return to Pullman

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has canceled two days of classes to make sure students can return to Pullman safely.

The Pullman campus will not have class on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11. The start of the upcoming semester will now begin Wednesday.

Several mountain passes are expected to be closed through the weekend, posing difficulties for students to travel safely across the state.

All other WSU Pullman facilities and operations will be open during normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The WSU Spokane campus will also operate normally on Monday and Tuesday.

