EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home. But despite high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available...

AFP

Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering. - Prevent discrimination - The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
AFP

Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights reform

Caught between fierce pressure from the left and right, President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to endorse a risky bid to force voting rights reforms through the Senate, arguing that US democracy faces a "defining" moment. Biden flew to Atlanta, Georgia, the crucible of the civil rights movement, for a major speech urging reforms that will decide whether the country chooses "democracy over autocracy," according to excerpts released by the White House. Coming off a powerful speech last week to mark the January 6 anniversary of an attempt by Donald Trump's supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden was set to describe the fate of the two bills under consideration in the Senate as "a turning point" in history. It's a high-risk, high-gain issue for Biden, who is infuriating Republicans, while also trying to balance the more conservative wing of his party with the increasingly frustrated Black community.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
WTRF- 7News

Biden’s home COVID test will be covered by insurance for free

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. Under the new policy, first […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

