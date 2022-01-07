ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

COVID-19: Middlesex County Adds More Coronavirus Testing Sites

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Omicron Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann Pixabay

With a steady rise in coronavirus cases locally and statewide, Middlesex County has decided to add additional testing sites, officials said on Friday.

Starting Monday, Jan. 10, the county will add three new testing sites at the following locations: Monroe Township Recreation Center, East Brunswick Community Arts Center and Epic Church in Sayreville.

Additional mobile sites will be added in the coming weeks.

“With coronavirus cases on the rise and people returning home from holiday gatherings, the demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing," said Board of County Commissioners Director Ronald G. Rios.

COVID-19 tests performed at the Middlesex County Health Services sites are free for Middlesex County residents but require an appointment. Residents wishing to make an appointment can click here Middlesexcountynj.gov/COVID19testing to register and receive a time to report to the testing site.

Appointments will be made available online 48 hours prior to the test date.

If a resident wishing to be tested does not have access to the internet or has connectivity problems, they can call 732-745-3100 to make an appointment.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

