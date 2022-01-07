ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creedmoor, NC

Firefighters respond to Senior Center call

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybDNz_0dfhSpSD00
Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Senior Center in Creedmoor on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported on the scene. Amanda Dixon | Butner-Creedmoor News

CREEDMOOR — Firefighters responded to a reported possible structure fire on Thursday afternoon.

The Creedmoor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the South Granville Senior Center on Douglas Drive around 1 p.m.

The initial call was for a structure fire. Upon investigation, firefighters determined that a plastic cooler had been placed on a stove eye that was still warm enough to melt the outside casing, which caused the smoke detectors to activate.

The facility was evacuated and no injuries were reported at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
318
Followers
82
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy