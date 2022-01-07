Firefighters respond to Senior Center call

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Senior Center in Creedmoor on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported on the scene. Amanda Dixon | Butner-Creedmoor News

CREEDMOOR — Firefighters responded to a reported possible structure fire on Thursday afternoon.

The Creedmoor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the South Granville Senior Center on Douglas Drive around 1 p.m.

The initial call was for a structure fire. Upon investigation, firefighters determined that a plastic cooler had been placed on a stove eye that was still warm enough to melt the outside casing, which caused the smoke detectors to activate.

The facility was evacuated and no injuries were reported at the scene.