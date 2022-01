After 22 years of service in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, Jimmy Reddell had his sights set on a career as a commercial truck driver. When he retired honorably from the U.S. Army, he decided the trucking industry would best align with the type of work he wanted to do moving forward. As a driver, Reddell would have the opportunity to see the country he helped protect and, at the same time, play an important role in transporting essential goods.

POLITICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO