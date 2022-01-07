ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Without John Metchie, future is now for Alabama’s Ja’Corey Brooks

By Mike Rodak
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last time Alabama and Georgia met in a national championship game, it was a freshman wide receiver who made the catch that will be forever remembered in the program’s history. DeVonta Smith had only seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns his first season before he...

