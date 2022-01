Police shared surveillance and body-worn video Thursday of a December exchange of gunfire with an armed man, whom officers shot during an east Houston neighborhood clash. The video shows the armed man, identified by authorities as Marc Anthony Limon, 26, getting out of a truck during a Dec. 10 chase with what appears to be a shotgun and then firing it at the direction of officers. He earlier fled a family disturbance incident in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive and took off when officers tried stopping his truck, according to authorities.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO