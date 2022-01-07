Spectacular time-lapse shows the hypnotic flames on the surface of the sun

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It snowed, finally. We’ve been waiting for months, restless and agitated. Have you ever seen your child settle more deeply into slumber after you tuck them under the blanket? That’s how it feels here. I live in the high-altitude desert of Northern New Mexico. Deserts often invoke images of Saharan sands, but this desert sprawls atop black, volcanic basalt. Perched at 7,000 feet, it snows here in the winter. Or, it used to.
