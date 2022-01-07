ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Spectacular time-lapse shows the hypnotic flames on the surface of the sun

Lake Geneva Regional News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese spectacular time lapse images taken...

www.lakegenevanews.net

ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

If you had Radio Telescopes for Eyes, one of the Biggest Things in the sky Would be a jet of Material Blasting out of a Nearby Galaxy

One concept that’s difficult to visualize is the apparent size of objects in the sky. No the actual size of an object, but rather the amount of area an object covers in the sky. Apparent size depends on an object’s actual size and its distance from us. For example, the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon, but also about 400 times more distant, so the Sun and Moon have roughly the same apparent size.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

China's Mars spacecraft shows off in spectacular selfie shots

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. The China National Space Administration sure knows how to do selfies right. In 2021, we got an adorable view of the Zhurong rover and Tianwen-1 lander down on Mars. Now we have some dazzling shots of the Tianwen-1 spacecraft orbiting the red planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypnotic#Time Lapse#Telescope
Phys.org

Gravitational action of sun and moon influences behavior of animals and plants, study shows

The rhythms of activity in all biological organisms, both plants and animals, are closely linked to the gravitational tides created by the orbital mechanics of the sun-Earth-moon system. This truth has been somewhat neglected by scientific research but is foregrounded in a study by Cristiano de Mello Gallep at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, and Daniel Robert at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. An article on the study is published in the Journal of Experimental Botany.
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days

Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures? As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MIDLAND, MI
petapixel.com

Photographer’s Solar Photo Reveals the Twisted ‘Surface’ of the Sun

Astrophotographer Jason Guenzel has captured one of his most detailed solar images in his years of photographing “the curiosities of the universe.” It’s a stunning photo that reveals the twisted “surface” of our Sun. “I’ve had a lifelong interest in humanity’s exploration into the universe...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Augusta Free Press

Rivera Sun: Seasonal insomniacs in times of climate chaos

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It snowed, finally. We’ve been waiting for months, restless and agitated. Have you ever seen your child settle more deeply into slumber after you tuck them under the blanket? That’s how it feels here. I live in the high-altitude desert of Northern New Mexico. Deserts often invoke images of Saharan sands, but this desert sprawls atop black, volcanic basalt. Perched at 7,000 feet, it snows here in the winter. Or, it used to.
ENVIRONMENT
IGN

Start 2022 With This Amazing Earth Time-lapse View From Space

It's been a rough holiday season for everyone — indeed, a rough few years. But seeing the Earth from space tends to put all of our problems into perspective. The phenomenon even has a name: the "Overview Effect." With that in mind, start 2022 with this amazing time-lapse video...
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

Time-lapse of a wee little seed turning into a 1,300 pound pumpkin

This time-lapse of a seed turning into a 600kg pumpkin is a reminder of how strange and powerful plants are. It’s also quite satisfying to watch. As the pumpkin grows, it almost looks like a balloon being inflated with air. The hat on the table next to it shows just how gigantic this pumpkin becomes as time goes on. I hope somebody carved it into a massive Jack-O-Lantern!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Astronomers find ‘deformed’ planet that isn’t round for the first time

Astronomers have found a “deformed” exoplanet shaped like a rugby ball for the first time.The planet has been stretched out and squashed down by the tidal forces between it and Wasp-103, the distant star around which it orbits. That star is about 200 degrees hotter and 1.7 times bigger than our Sun.The unusual planet known as Wasp-103b was spotted using new data from Cheops, the European Space Agency’s mission to find exoplanets, which was combined with existing information from the Hubble and Spitzer space elescopes.Scientists find such exoplanets by looking for “transits”, which happen as they move in front of...
ASTRONOMY
Hot Hardware

Orion's Flame Nebula Photo Shows A Spectacular Wildfire In Space

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has shared new pictures of the Flame Nebula that gives the appearance of a wildfire in space. The images were captured using the SuperCam instrument at Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX). Capturing photographs in and of space has been on the minds of many as the...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: What’s next for the alien hunter and when will it send first photos of the stars?

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is now safely launched, but there is still much to be done before it glimpses into the past at the first moments of creation.The telescope, which is the largest of its kind, was propelled from South America on 25 December with the aim of scanning the cosmos for the elusive remnants of the 13.7-billion-year-old stars and galaxies formed from the Big Bang.In the aftermath of the launch, the telescope had to unfold its sunshield to shade its enormous 6.5-metre mirror, followed by the mirror itself to capture as much light as possible.Webb should reach its...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY

