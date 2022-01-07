ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana Police investigate traffic crash

By Vanessa Le
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Lincoln and University at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday in a response to a reported traffic crash.

When police arrived on scene, they found one person sitting in a red Ford Escape with heavy front-end damage. Urbana Police did an investigation and learned that the driver had entered the intersection while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck other vehicles that were also in the intersection.

According to Lt. Dave Smysor, the driver of the Ford was determined to be intoxicated and was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was treated for injuries at an area hospital.

