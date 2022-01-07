Texas First Lady announces GRACE’s Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced that the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative will host the second annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. The statewide interfaith week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas. It also serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.

GRACE will launch the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking through a virtual interfaith event on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. on Facebook. The event will include remarks from the First Lady and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Jaime Masters. It will also include a prayer and a panel discussion of faith leaders and members of the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team (CSTT).

“The Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking is an integral part of GRACE’s efforts to bring hope and healing to survivors and prevent this horrific crime,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “I invite Texans of all faiths to join us in prayer and action so that we can put an end to human trafficking once and for all.”

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m., a new video will appear on the Office of the Governor’s Facebook page. The video will feature different faith leaders from across the state and guide viewers through a brief prayer intention.

Daily Prayer Intentions for the Week of Prayer include:

Monday, January 10 – Pray for all those currently being exploited to find safety and healing.

Tuesday, January 11 – Pray for all those who are vulnerable to receive the help, love, and support necessary to meet their needs and not fall victim to human trafficking.

Wednesday, January 12 – Pray for an end to demand and societal factors that normalize exploitation.

Thursday, January 13 – Pray for protection from online dangers and for caregivers to be equipped to keep their children safe.

Friday, January 14 – Pray for Texans to have the courage and skills to speak up and intervene when they see behavior that puts others at risk.

Saturday, January 15 – Pray for every child to have access to safe, supportive mentors and role models.

Sunday, January 16 – Pray for discernment on the actions you can personally take to prevent human trafficking.

GRACE is a collaboration between the Office of the Texas First Lady, CSTT, DFPS and a diverse group of faith leaders across Texas. They work together to develop effective strategies to end human trafficking. The initiative began in Dec. 2019.

Governor Greg Abbott officially proclaimed Jan. 2022 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas. He also issued a proclamation recognizing Jan. 10-16 as the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

The First Lady also encourages all Texans to wear blue on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in honor of the National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. Texans can use the hashtag #TXPraysToEndHT on social media when sharing their support for the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

Faith leaders participating in the kickoff event include:

Pastor Jay Abernathy, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church Woodville

Susan Peters, Elder at Antioch Community Church in Waco and Global Director of Unbound

Pastor Mosley Hobson, Senior Pastor at Greater St. John’s and New Zion Hill Church of God in Christ, representing the Texas Southwest Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction under the leadership of Bishop P.E. Bryant

Pastor Eddie Aranda, Senior Pastor at Grace Bible Church in Laredo

Rabbi Neil Blumofe, Senior Rabbi at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin

Father James Misko, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Austin

Imam Islam Mossaad, Imam for North Austin Muslim Community Center

