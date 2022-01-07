ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas First Lady announces GRACE’s Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hmZh_0dfhPHmE00

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced that the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative will host the second annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. The statewide interfaith week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas. It also serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.

GRACE will launch the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking through a virtual interfaith event on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. on Facebook. The event will include remarks from the First Lady and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Jaime Masters. It will also include a prayer and a panel discussion of faith leaders and members of the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team (CSTT).

“The Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking is an integral part of GRACE’s efforts to bring hope and healing to survivors and prevent this horrific crime,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “I invite Texans of all faiths to join us in prayer and action so that we can put an end to human trafficking once and for all.”

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m., a new video will appear on the Office of the Governor’s Facebook page. The video will feature different faith leaders from across the state and guide viewers through a brief prayer intention.

Daily Prayer Intentions for the Week of Prayer include:

Monday, January 10 – Pray for all those currently being exploited to find safety and healing.

Tuesday, January 11 – Pray for all those who are vulnerable to receive the help, love, and support necessary to meet their needs and not fall victim to human trafficking.

Wednesday, January 12 – Pray for an end to demand and societal factors that normalize exploitation.

Thursday, January 13 – Pray for protection from online dangers and for caregivers to be equipped to keep their children safe.

Friday, January 14 – Pray for Texans to have the courage and skills to speak up and intervene when they see behavior that puts others at risk.

Saturday, January 15 – Pray for every child to have access to safe, supportive mentors and role models.

Sunday, January 16 – Pray for discernment on the actions you can personally take to prevent human trafficking.

GRACE is a collaboration between the Office of the Texas First Lady, CSTT, DFPS and a diverse group of faith leaders across Texas. They work together to develop effective strategies to end human trafficking. The initiative began in Dec. 2019.

Governor Greg Abbott officially proclaimed Jan. 2022 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas. He also issued a proclamation recognizing Jan. 10-16 as the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

The First Lady also encourages all Texans to wear blue on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in honor of the National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. Texans can use the hashtag #TXPraysToEndHT on social media when sharing their support for the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

Faith leaders participating in the kickoff event include:

  • Pastor Jay Abernathy, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church Woodville
  • Susan Peters, Elder at Antioch Community Church in Waco and Global Director of Unbound
  • Pastor Mosley Hobson, Senior Pastor at Greater St. John’s and New Zion Hill Church of God in Christ, representing the Texas Southwest Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction under the leadership of Bishop P.E. Bryant
  • Pastor Eddie Aranda, Senior Pastor at Grace Bible Church in Laredo
  • Rabbi Neil Blumofe, Senior Rabbi at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin
  • Father James Misko, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Austin
  • Imam Islam Mossaad, Imam for North Austin Muslim Community Center

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Citizens Hospital welcomes baby Felix Ray Martinez, their first birth of 2022

Victoria, Texas – Baby Felix Ray Martinez was born a little after two in the afternoon on New Years Day, making him the first baby born at Citizens Hospital in 2022. Proud father Raymundo Martinez and mother Christen Garcia, tell us that the birth process for little Felix has been a challenge, but they say they are happy everything happened they way it did.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Even during cold weather, the Salvation Army of Victoria provides a beacon of warmth and compassion to those in need

Victoria, Texas – Captain Kenny Jones, with the Salvation Army of Victoria, reports that a total of twenty men used the shelter Sunday night. The shelter capacity Captain Kenny says is eighteen, so they went over capacity, but Jones says they will not turn away folks that need shelter. Jones also says that the need in our community is great, so everyone needs to have compassion to everyone in need.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

‘The State of Texas is urging federal government to step up in this fight’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 31, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the State of Texas has requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel. Texas has also requested additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies. These requests were done through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). “Detecting COVID-19 and...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Rotary Clubs of Victoria host first EAFK Knighting Ceremony

VICTORIA, Texas – The Rotary Clubs of Victoria hosted its first EAFK Knighting Ceremony of the 2021-22 school year. Children who participate in the YMCA After School Care have 15 minutes of instruction daily on character attributes. These attributes will help them throughout their lives. The Rotary Four-Way Test demonstrates the attributes. The test includes:
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Cecilia Abbott
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VCSO responded to an immigration violation

BLOOMINGTON, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Victoria County Sheriff deputies captured a Salvadoran migrant trying to enter illegally via train. The 20-year-old male called 9-1-1 for help due to an unknown medical issue. Since he was located outside of Victoria city limits, VCSO and EMS responded to his location near McFaddin. Where they were able to navigate from...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Islam#The Week Of#Dfps#First Lady Cecilia Abbott#Texans
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott announces additional $123.3 million in educational funding

AUSTIN – On Monday, Dec. 20, Governor Greg Abbott announced the State of Texas will invest an additional $123.3 million in federal funds to support education. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) brings forward the final allocation of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds. This distribution brings the total to over $362 million in GEER funding for higher education through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB)/ THECB also brings $67.5 million for public education since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Angel Lucy Funeral Home donates nearly 3,000 toys to children in need

VICTORIA, Texas – Angel Lucy Funeral Home hosted its annual toy giveaway in which they gave out nearly 3,000 toys to about 1,000 children in the Crossroads. This year’s event was a little different due to some changes with COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of the children who came to pick up their free gifts. Participants simply drove through the funeral home parking lot, stopping at a booth that provided them with free popcorn and funnel cakes provided by one of the volunteers from the event. They then pulled around towards the front in which families received three toys for each child, with Santa Clause helping assist load the presents into the cars.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott debuts Texas Border Wall in Rio Grande City

AUSTIN, Texas – On Saturday, Dec. 18, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference debuting the construction of the Texas border wall in Rio Grande City. This is just six months after he announced Texas would build its own border wall. The press conference took place in front of the first phase of the wall being built on state land by the Texas General Land Office (GLO).
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

TDHCA commits 95% of Texas Rent Relief Program funds to Texans in need

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 17, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) committed over 95% of total funds from the Texas Rent Relief Program to Texans who applied for assistance. Texas was the first state in the US to distribute $1 billion in rent relief funds. The Texas program has served more households and provided more relief funds than any other state. It has also reached more than 98% of its counties.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local Donation Location Now Available to Help Kentucky Tornado Relief Efforts

Victoria, Texas – Kindness 4 Kentucky, is accepting disaster relief donations to help the devastated areas return to normal. Donations can be dropped off at Burnett Customs, located at 5416 southwest Moody, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 am until 6:30 pm. Periodic trips will be made to Kentucky to deliver donations. A list of items needed and more information on Kindness 4 Kentucky can be found on the flyers attached to this story.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
475
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy