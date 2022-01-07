ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ve been poaching your eggs all wrong… here’s how to get the perfect runny egg in just 40 seconds

By Abigail Wilson
 5 days ago
FOR EVEN the most advanced foodies, poaching eggs can prove problematic.

The majority of us will poach our eggs in a pan of boiling water, but many will use fancy egg poaching cups and other methods to get the perfect egg.

If you are fed up of always messing up poached eggs, listen up Credit: Getty - Contributor

And how long is the correct amount of cooking time for a runny egg?

Is it four minutes, five minutes or six minutes? Who knows?!

For those that struggle to get the perfect poached egg every single time, fear not.

Three London foodies have taken to TikTok to share their simple method for poaching eggs and it couldn’t be simpler.

Instead of using fancy tools or tricks, this clever hack will ensure your eggs are perfect and the best thing about it - it takes just 40 seconds.

The foodie fans shared their simple hack to their TikTok account ‘caughtsnackin’.

Their account has a whopping 1.7million followers and 32.1million likes.

It is the perfect place for food recipes, tips and tricks and this hack is one you won’t want to miss.

The foodie fans said: “Get some hot water, vinegar, crack the egg and dash it in the microwave.

“You know we’re basic but we’re so sick with this poached egg hack.”

More specifically, you will need to put 250ml of boiling water, a tsp of vinegar and a cracked egg into a mug.

You then put this in the microwave, on high, for just 40 seconds.

And that’s it.

TikTok foodies shared their simple microwave hack for the perfect poached eggs Credit: Tiktok/@caughtsnackin

It couldn’t be any more simple and you will be left with the perfect poached egg, every single time.

This video has clearly impressed many as it has racked up a whopping 3.5million views.

It has 80.5k likes, 768 comments and 15.6k shares.

Many TikTok users were impressed with this simple hack and took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “Wow. That was easy.”

Another added: “Best and only way it's worked for me.”

A third commented: “Have you just changed my life?”

However, there were many TikTok users that expressed their concern at poaching an egg in the microwave.

One user commented: “Be careful I had one explode.”

Another said: “Pierce the yolk to stop it exploding.”

A third added: “The egg exploded in the microwave. I had to clean everything.”

If you do try this hack at home, please be careful and ensure you pierce the yolk before putting in the microwave.

You will be left with the perfect poached egg after just 40 seconds Credit: Tiktok/@caughtsnackin

If kitchen hacks are your thing, check out this, you’ve been making mashed potato wrong…this way gets the perfect creamy mash without the faff.

Also, you’ve been melting chocolate all wrong… this genius way takes minutes & it won’t burn.

As well as this, you’ve been cooking steak all wrong – and this trick will make it perfect every time.

FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
Mashed

You've Been Reheating Mashed Potatoes Wrong Your Whole Life

Mashed potatoes are a staple of most dinners. If it's served with meatloaf or a hunk of fried chicken, drenched in creamy country gravy, or loaded up with cheese and bacon, there's something about that warm and buttery side dish that conjures up the image of a home-cooked American dinner. There's a variety of ways to ensure that your bowl of mashed spuds will always come out creamy and smooth every time. Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish fame suggests you run the potatoes through a ricer to ensure they come out lump-free and prevent overworking the starch. Bon Appetit recommends boiling your potatoes in larger chunks to avoid water soaking into them and draining them of flavor, as well as adding aromatics like rosemary and thyme to boost their flavor profile. There are many ways to make fresh, delicious, hot mashed potatoes that will have everyone scraping the bottom of the bowl for more.
Apartment Therapy

The Last Thing You Should Do Before Throwing Out Your Milk Jug

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you are a parent, chances are you go through your fair share of gallon milk jugs. This is definitely true for me as a mother of five little ones. Previously, these jugs would be destined to go straight from the fridge to the recycling bin — until I found a smart use for that leftover jug: Use your milk jug to add measuring marks to your cleaning bucket.
The US Sun

The US Sun

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

