You’ve been poaching your eggs all wrong… here’s how to get the perfect runny egg in just 40 seconds

FOR EVEN the most advanced foodies, poaching eggs can prove problematic.

The majority of us will poach our eggs in a pan of boiling water, but many will use fancy egg poaching cups and other methods to get the perfect egg.

If you are fed up of always messing up poached eggs, listen up Credit: Getty - Contributor

And how long is the correct amount of cooking time for a runny egg?

Is it four minutes, five minutes or six minutes? Who knows?!

For those that struggle to get the perfect poached egg every single time, fear not.

Three London foodies have taken to TikTok to share their simple method for poaching eggs and it couldn’t be simpler.

Instead of using fancy tools or tricks, this clever hack will ensure your eggs are perfect and the best thing about it - it takes just 40 seconds.

The foodie fans shared their simple hack to their TikTok account ‘caughtsnackin’.

Their account has a whopping 1.7million followers and 32.1million likes.

It is the perfect place for food recipes, tips and tricks and this hack is one you won’t want to miss.

The foodie fans said: “Get some hot water, vinegar, crack the egg and dash it in the microwave.

“You know we’re basic but we’re so sick with this poached egg hack.”

More specifically, you will need to put 250ml of boiling water, a tsp of vinegar and a cracked egg into a mug.

You then put this in the microwave, on high, for just 40 seconds.

And that’s it.

TikTok foodies shared their simple microwave hack for the perfect poached eggs Credit: Tiktok/@caughtsnackin

It couldn’t be any more simple and you will be left with the perfect poached egg, every single time.

This video has clearly impressed many as it has racked up a whopping 3.5million views.

It has 80.5k likes, 768 comments and 15.6k shares.

Many TikTok users were impressed with this simple hack and took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “Wow. That was easy.”

Another added: “Best and only way it's worked for me.”

A third commented: “Have you just changed my life?”

However, there were many TikTok users that expressed their concern at poaching an egg in the microwave.

One user commented: “Be careful I had one explode.”

Another said: “Pierce the yolk to stop it exploding.”

A third added: “The egg exploded in the microwave. I had to clean everything.”

If you do try this hack at home, please be careful and ensure you pierce the yolk before putting in the microwave.

You will be left with the perfect poached egg after just 40 seconds Credit: Tiktok/@caughtsnackin

