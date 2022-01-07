EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

Caught between fierce pressure from the left and right, President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to endorse a risky bid to force voting rights reforms through the Senate, arguing that US democracy faces a "defining" moment. Biden flew to Atlanta, Georgia, the crucible of the civil rights movement, for a major speech urging reforms that will decide whether the country chooses "democracy over autocracy," according to excerpts released by the White House. Coming off a powerful speech last week to mark the January 6 anniversary of an attempt by Donald Trump's supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden was set to describe the fate of the two bills under consideration in the Senate as "a turning point" in history. It's a high-risk, high-gain issue for Biden, who is infuriating Republicans, while also trying to balance the more conservative wing of his party with the increasingly frustrated Black community.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO