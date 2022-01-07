Bucks To Sign Jeff Dowtin Jr. To 10-Day Hardship Deal

It was clear leading up to last season’s NBA trade deadline that the Milwaukee Bucks had a plan, mostly because they had a clear-cut target in mind. The Bucks had been linked to P.J. Tucker even before the season began, with their interest carrying over into the regular season. After months of rumors and speculation, general manager Jon Horst negotiated a deal with the Houston Rockets to bring the veteran forward onto the team, and well, you know what happened from there. If the Bucks made a trade, it was always going to be for Tucker. This year, things are more uncertain.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO