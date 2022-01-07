ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopian government says it will begin dialogue with political opposition

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian government said on Friday that it will begin dialogue with...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

The United States and European Union broadened pressure on Nicaragua Monday with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega began a fourth term as president following a widely-criticized election. Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors -- were among seven individuals on the EU's list targeting those held responsible for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said. Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it said. "Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," it said.
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Venezuela opposition must recognize errors to resume dialogue-gov’t

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s opposition must abandon hypocrisy and recognize its mistakes if it wants to restart talks with the ruling party, which were suspended in October, National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday. Negotiations in Mexico between Venezuela’s government and opposition politicians ground to a halt...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Reuters
WIVB

Tigray forces say Ethiopian airstrike kills 56 civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has killed at least 56 people at a camp for displaced people, a spokesman for the Tigray forces said Saturday, as the country’s war continues despite the government’s talk of reconciliation. “Another callous drone attack,”...
MILITARY
AFP

One killed in Sudan protests ahead of UN dialogue launch

One Sudanese protester was killed Sunday as security forces fired tear gas at thousands who rallied to keep up pressure on the military, one day before the UN is to launch talks aiming to end weeks of crisis after a coup. The October 25 power grab, led by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, derailed a civilian-military power sharing transition established after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. It also sparked regular protests -- sometimes by tens of thousands -- by Sudanese wanting a return to the democratic transition in a country with a long history of coups. The latest fatality brings to 62 the death toll of protesters killed in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
jack1065.com

U.N. says dialogue to solve post-coup crisis in Sudan to start immediately

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United Nations mission in Sudan said consultations would begin on Monday with the goal of launching direct negotiations to resolve the country’s political crisis after an October coup. The military takeover derailed a transition toward elections in which the army had agreed to share...
POLITICS
AFP

UN announces talks to help resolve Sudan's political crisis

The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year's military coup, the UN envoy said Monday, earning a mixed response. "It is time to end the violence and enter into a comprehensive consultative process," said UN special representative Volker Perthes, vowing at a press conference to facilitate "indirect talks" between all sides. His comments came a day after Sudanese security forces again fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters, leaving two demonstrators dead including one who died Monday morning from wounds to the head. Perthes said consultations would be held with political and social actors along with armed and civil society groups. But he stressed that "the UN is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution".
WORLD
ktwb.com

New Dutch government sworn in 10 months after last election

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s fourth government was sworn in on Monday, a record 299 days after the last election and a year after his previous administration was forced to resign, with the coronavirus crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/netherlands-registers-record-number-coronavirus-cases-24-hours-2022-01-05 looming over a big spending push. The new...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN kicks off talks aimed at ending Sudan political deadlock

The United Nations began meetings Monday with Sudanese groups to find a way out of the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country since an October military coup, the U.N. envoy said.The Oct. 25 takeover scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to a civilian-ruled democratic government over two years after a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.The fall coup triggered relentless street protests and over 60 protesters have since been killed as security forces cracked down on demonstrations.Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, told a news conference in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Egyptian rights group closes, cites government persecution

One of Egypt’s last independent human rights organizations has closed down, a statement by the group said Monday, citing government persecution. Egypt’s government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent for years that has stifled many of the country’s civil society groups and jailed thousands.The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, an Egyptian organization, was founded in 2004 by a team of lawyers and activists. It documented violations against citizens, journalists and political prisoners in Egypt and the region. It also followed the increasing government intimidation and targeting of human rights workers and others.But laws that made many...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy