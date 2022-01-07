ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Tilbury skincare and beauty hybrid Beautiful Skin Foundation has dropped – and we’re obsessed

By Harriet Flook
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE Tilbury’s game-changing new Beautiful Skin Foundation has just dropped and we’re obsessed.

The gorgeous formula mixes skincare and beauty for a hybrid foundation your beauty bag is crying out for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktT6A_0dfhMMnY00
The one and only Kate Moss is the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation is the beauty icon's latest launch, and it’s quickly become one of our favourite items in our make up bags.

  • Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin, £34 - buy here

Available to buy now from charlottetilbury.com, it’s priced at £34 and is available in 30 perfectly matched shades that blend and stretch to match your skin tone.

Designed to give beauty fans a ‘real skin’ finish, with perfect medium coverage it’s also packed with supercharged skincare ingredients.

It seamlessly blends skin care with foundation for a healthy looking glow, with super wearable non-heavy finish whilst giving you a glow from the inside too - and we can’t stop wearing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWx2b_0dfhMMnY00
Beautiful Skin comes in a range of 30 shades Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Key ingredients include Rose Complex, using Damask Rose Water and Oil, which illuminates your complexion and targets dullness, fatigue and dark circles.

Paired with coconut extract, which helps to hold water in your skin and strengthen your skin barrier over time, resulting in plumper, younger-looking skin.

It also contains Bix’Active, extracted from Bixa Orellana Seeds, to minimise the appearance of pores, ever popular Hyaluronic Acid, to lock in moisture and extra hydration, and Charlotte Tilbury’s Pollution Defence Complex helps to create a breathable barrier for your skin too.

Finally there’s new ingredient, Hyalurosmooth which has been derived from Cassia Angustifolia Seeds; naturally rich in polysaccharides which helps to even out your skin texture, improve dryness and radiance - essentially, your skin will look fresher, plumper than ever before, you could even call it your best skin yet.

That's a lot of goodness combined with your foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pt00_0dfhMMnY00
Phoebe Dynevor has also been announced as a face of the campaign Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury said ““My new Beautiful Skin Foundation unlocks your most beautiful skin now! It gives everyone skin that looks beautifully hydrated, beautifully plumper and smoother, and beautifully brighter!”

It’s been a hit with reviewers with over 90% of testers agreeing that it improved the appearance of their skin, minimise pores and minimise the appearance of pigmentation of dark spots.

Beautiful Skin also works hard as a foundation too, with 30 shades to choose from that stretch to your skin tone

With medium, glowing coverage, the shades are categorised by fair, medium, tan and deep

overtones, with cool, neutral and warm undertones to ensure you find one that matches you.

Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation has a neutralising base with molecule complexes which morph and behave like a second skin - essentially creating a shade for every skin tone and type.

Not sure of your shade? You can check your shade with the Charlotte Tilbury Foundation Finder here.

It uses intelligent beauty AI and light technology with 1.5 million foundation shade matches to find your perfect shade - now, we’re impressed.

You can buy Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation from charlottetilbury.com for £34.

What we thought of Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weCeU_0dfhMMnY00
We loved the glow Beautiful Skin gave us Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Having dropped on our doorsteps pre-Christmas, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin has given me a rested, radiant glow through the festive period - but without feeling heavy, or matte on my skin.

It quickly replaced my usual skin tint, as I loved the natural glow it gave my skin.

The colour matched well to my skin, and I found that it lasted all day without reapplication, especially when wearing masks.

The medium consistency and coverage was a nice alternative to foundation during the winter months, as heavy foundations which can easily dry out your skin on top of what harsh winter months chuck our way.

And of course, it did all this whilst nourishing my skin at the same time. My skin has been noticeably less dull and dehydrated, and Ive been less prone to breakouts and blackheads after testing it these last few weeks.

Anything else we need to know?

Beautiful Skin boasts wearable, stretchable shades for everyone, but if you want to ensure you pick the right shade then it’s worth checking out Charlotte Tilbury’s Foundation Finder.

It’s a free service at charlottetilbury.com, that will find your foundation match, or you can book a free 1–2-1 consultation online with a beauty expert too.

From virtual makeup to baby hair sculpting & lash botox – the A-Z of beauty trends you need to know about for 2022.

CeraVe launches Micellar Cleansing Water as latest addition to best-selling budget beauty brand.

Benefit reveals new POREfessional Lite Primer for an ultra-light, blurred look.

