Need Help with Paint Color — America’s Color Consultants To The Rescue

Few spaces in your home offer as much room for design creativity as the powder room, where the small size, limited number of finishings, and out-of-the-way location make it a prime spot for testing out your most exciting décor ideas. For some, it provides a perfect opportunity to incorporate peel-and-stick wallpaper in an eye-catching, oversized design; for others, splurge-worthy tile or other wall treatments get their moment to shine. "The smaller size of a powder room lends itself to experimentation," says Annie Sloan, paint and color expert and creator of Chalk Paint, "and choices which would overwhelm in social spaces become witty, charming and friendly. Go bold or go home!" Ahead, two paint trends to bookmark in the new year.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO