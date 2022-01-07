ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris admits there is a 'level of malaise' two years into the pandemic and America 'wants to get back to normal' - drawing comparisons to Jimmy Carter's infamous 1979 speech

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris fielded a question about the administration's 'stalled' agenda – and ended up dropping the politically taboo phrase of nationwide 'malaise.'

Harris reached for the word during an appearance on the PBS News Hour on January 6th, when she got asked if the administration had tried to do 'too much,' on a week when there were no signs of movement on Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Harris started out talking up accomplishments, but then quickly swerved to the challenges of COVID, and invoked a term associated with former President Jimmy Carter's infamous 'malaise' speech about the energy crisis.

'There is a level of malaise,' she told the network.

Vice President Kamala Harris said there is a 'level of malaise' in the country after COVID-19

'Well, I think that if there there are many metrics by which we can measure where we are today,' Harris began. 'One of them again is where we are on an on COVID, which we just discussed. Let's also look at where we are on the economy. Last year. We created 6 million new jobs,' she said, touting a recent 4.2 per cent unemployment rate that has since ticked down.

'So we have seen great progress, we passed an infrastructure law. People have been -of both parties - as administrations - have been talking about doing for generations. There has been great progress, no doubt.'

Then she pivoted to the challenges of COVID-19. 'You know, COVID, for example, I mean, we're all – you know, everybody's frustrated with that. And I understand and I fully appreciate, there is a level of malaise,' she said.

'We're two years and to this thing, you know, people are – we want to get back to normal. We all do. But we have to then do the tough and hard work of pushing through with solutions, understanding that there are going to be challenges. But let's meet the challenges where they are. And let's also take a moment to see the progress we've achieved.'

She brought up the 'malaise' when asked about the administration's stalled agenda
President Jimmy Carter warned of a 'crisis of confidence' in a speech known as the 'malaise speech' in 1979. He was defeated in 1980

Carter gave his speech in July 1979, amid long gas lines and an energy crisis.

'Why have we not been able to get together as a nation to resolve our serious energy problem. It's clear that the true problems of our nation are much deeper, deeper than gasoline lines or energy sources,' Carter said from the White House.

'It is a crisis of confidence. It is a crisis that strikes at the very heart and soul and spirit of our national will. We can see this crisis in the growing doubt about the meaning of our own lives and in the loss of a unity of purpose for our nation.'

In a speech that did not include the word 'malaise' but soon became known as the malaise speech, he said: 'The erosion of our confidence in the future is threatening to destroy the social and the political fabric of America.'

Six in ten Americans said they feel 'worn out' by the pandemic, according to a Dec. 15th Monmouth University poll.

But malaise is usually associated feelings harder to pin down, such as general discomfort or uneasiness.

Comments / 38

Cindy Pilcher Lutz
3d ago

It's pretty amazing. I've rarely been so repulsed by someone's voice, tone, delivery, and that's just listening, not watching.

Reply(2)
27
Sam Samuals
2d ago

the only way we will get back to normal is to eliminate liberal democrats from our government

Reply
15
William Benson
2d ago

...wow...you know its bad when the democrats are trying to make themselves look like carter again...

Reply(2)
7
