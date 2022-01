An 18-year-old mother who threw her newborn baby in a New Mexico dumpster last week didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before she gave birth, police said Monday. Alexis Avila, the child's mother, was arrested after confessing to dumping her baby in the dumpster on Friday in the 1400 block of N. Thorp in Hobbs, a city located in the southeast corner of the state near the Texas border, according to police.

