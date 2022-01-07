ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Upcoming lane closures on I-87 Northbound in Saratoga County

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Friday motorists should expect rolling lane closures on the northbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) between the Twin Bridges and exit 9 on Saturday January 8. Weather permitting, roadwork will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for highway maintenance.

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

The DOT also reminds motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and repeat offenders are subject to driver license suspension. For up-to-date travel information, dial 511, visit the online interactive New York State traffic map , or download the 511NY mobile app.

