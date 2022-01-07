ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tests positive to Covid and reveals he is isolating with his family - after Australia recorded 78,035 cases on a horror day for the virus Down Under

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is in isolation after testing positive to Covid-19.

Frydenberg, the most senior Australian politician to have contracted the virus, is self-isolating with his family, he revealed on Friday.

'Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to Covid-19,' Frydenberg tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjSi6_0dfhHFj600
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg he has  Covid and is isolating with his family, he revealed on Friday (pictured, Frydenberg during question time in June 2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGRUE_0dfhHFj600
Reports from a Covid symptom tracking study in the UK say Omicron cases display cold-like signs such as a runny nose and sneezing, as opposed to previous symptoms, like a persistent cough

'I have the common symptoms and am isolating with my family,' Frydenberg tweeted.

'My thoughts are with all those who have Covid - this is a difficult time but we will get through this.'

Victorians who test positive must isolate immediately for seven days, notify their contacts and report their result online to the Department of Health.

Frydenberg's last major public appearance was with Geelong mayor Stephanie Asher and Senator Sarah Henderson on Monday in Torquay, where the Treasurer shook hands with several people.

The 50-year-old lives in Melbourne with wife Amie and children Blake and Gemma and is likely to recover there.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers responded wishing Frydenberg 'a speedy recovery'.

The news came on a record-breaking day on which 78,035 Australians tested positive in the past 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTkNg_0dfhHFj600
Federal Treasurer plans to to rest at home with his family to overcome Covid (pictured, Amie and Josh Frydenberg at the Mid Winter Ball at Parliament House in Canberra)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWBYd_0dfhHFj600
Josh Frydenberg says he is experiencing the common symptoms of Covid and will now isolate with his family (pictured, Mr Frydenberg with daughter Gemma, with wife Amie and son Blake behind him)

The total number of Australians in hospital is 3,979, nudging towards 4,000 for the first time. Of those, 275 are in intensive care wards.

NSW reported the highest case count of any state, with 38,625 new infections, while Victoria had 21,728 cases.

NSW recorded 11 deaths and Victoria six on Friday, while across the nation a total of 2,319 Australians have died during the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce tested positive in December after a trip to the United Kingdom.

Earlier defence minister Peter Dutton was infected after a trip to the United States in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australian woman hugs strangers and shares drinks to ‘try to catch Covid’ before her wedding

A bride-to-be from Australia hugged strangers and shared drinks with them at a nightclub in an attempt to get infected with Covid-19 so that it doesn’t ruin her big day.The woman shared a 15-second video of her on TikTok, where she can be seen hugging fellow revellers and swapping drinks at a club in Melbourne so that she catches the virus before her wedding in six weeks’ time.The video, entitled “Catch Covid, not feelings” has garnered more than 121,000 views on TikTok, but the user, @maddysmart3, has now made her account private. The would-be bride shared the post on Sunday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
Jim Chalmers
Person
Sarah Henderson
Person
Barnaby Joyce
theedgemarkets.com

Australia seeks to ease Covid-19 test rules as cases hit records

(Dec 29): Australia will seek to make urgent changes to Covid-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country's most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (Dec 29) Australia needed "a gear change" to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Australia treasurer tests positive for Covid-19 as daily cases soar past 100,000

SYDNEY (Jan 8): Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he tested positive for Covid-19, joining other top government officials in contracting the disease as the daily infection rate surpassed 100,000 for the first time amid an outbreak of the Omicron variant. "Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today (Friday) to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Calls for self-isolation to be cut to five days after another record day for cases

Health experts have called for the self-isolation period to be cut to five days amid increasing staff shortages in the NHS. Last week the government reduced the period from ten to seven days, but some are calling for ministers to go further. They want to copy the US, which has cut the isolation period to five days, for the sake of the health service and the economy. The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said yesterday that chief executives within the health service think that staff isolating will be a bigger pressure on the NHS than people who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Time to DITCH the Queen? Peter FitzSimons leads new campaign to make Australia a republic - demanding ties with Royal Family are SEVERED

Australia's republican movement has launched a new campaign that could see the country eventually sever ties with the British Royal Family and elect a new head of state. The Australian Republic Movement unveiled its preferred method to appoint a new head of state with the launch of its Australian Choice model on Wednesday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasurer#Australians#Victorians#The Department Of Health#Nsw
Daily Mail

Why Australia will see a HUGE jump in Covid cases today after thousands of people were unable to report their positive tests for nearly two weeks

Covid case numbers across Australia are set to skyrocket on Thursday as multiple states mandate self-reporting of rapid antigen tests. In NSW, residents must now report positive tests - or be slugged with a $1000 fine - and within just hours of the new system going live on Wednesday, nearly 60,000 told the government they tested positive to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

NSW and Victoria FINALLY confirm the day kids will return to school for 2022 - and it's GOOD news for stressed parents

Australia's two biggest states have committed to reopening schools on time for the new year, amid calls to delay bringing children back as the covid pandemic continues. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said children needed to be back 'on day one' while Victorian acting health minister James Merlino said the state would 'absolutely' deliver face-to-face learning as planned.
EDUCATION
wtxl.com

Djokovic admits to not isolating after positive COVID-19 test, says he was in 'error'

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic says he knew he'd tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month. Djokovic acknowledged in a statement posted to social media Wednesday that he made an "error of judgment" and should have immediately gone into isolation. He also blamed "human error" by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Once a near COVID-free utopia, Australia sees omicron surge

Like millions of others in the most locked-down place on the planet, Melbourne resident Rav Thomas dutifully spent 262 days confined to his home as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. He got vaccinated. And the single father of two found ways to pay the bills as Melbourne’s lockdowns — the longest imposed by any city in the world — battered his entertainment and events company. Then in October, the city’s restrictions began to lift, along with Thomas’ spirits. His company once again began booking events as Melbourne’s nightclubs and bars reopened. And then, omicron arrived. The coronavirus variant has swept...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Queensland reports 22,069 cases of Covid as straight-talking top doctor reveals unvaccinated people are NINE times more likely to end up in hospital

Queensland recorded 22,069 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, and the state's top doctor revealed unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to be hospitalised with the virus. The latest infections, up from 20,566 on Tuesday, bring the state's number of active cases to 130,947. There are now 525 Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Healthy humans drive the economy: we're now witnessing one of the worst public policy failures in Australia's history

Australians are getting a stark reminder about how value is actually created in an economy, and how supply chains truly work. Ask chief executives where value comes from and they will credit their own smart decisions that inflate shareholder wealth. Ask logistics experts how supply chains work and they will wax eloquent about ports, terminals and trucks. Politicians, meanwhile, highlight nebulous intangibles like “investor confidence” – enhanced, presumably, by their own steady hands on the tiller. The reality of value-added production and supply is much more human than all of this. It is people who are the driving force behind production, distribution...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid-19 expert bizarrely suggests TAPING up doors and wearing masks to stop the virus spreading in your home even BEFORE anyone tests positive

Australians should go so far as sealing gaps between doors in their homes to prevent the spread of Covid, a medical expert has suggested. Kirby Institute epidemiologist Raina MacIntyre said it was necessary to take such measures - even before a household member tested positive - to reduce the risk of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
12K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy