Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tests positive to Covid and reveals he is isolating with his family - after Australia recorded 78,035 cases on a horror day for the virus Down Under

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is in isolation after testing positive to Covid-19.

Frydenberg, the most senior Australian politician to have contracted the virus, is self-isolating with his family, he revealed on Friday.

'Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to Covid-19,' Frydenberg tweeted.

Reports from a Covid symptom tracking study in the UK say Omicron cases display cold-like signs such as a runny nose and sneezing, as opposed to previous symptoms, like a persistent cough

'I have the common symptoms and am isolating with my family,' Frydenberg tweeted.

'My thoughts are with all those who have Covid - this is a difficult time but we will get through this.'

Victorians who test positive must isolate immediately for seven days, notify their contacts and report their result online to the Department of Health.

Frydenberg's last major public appearance was with Geelong mayor Stephanie Asher and Senator Sarah Henderson on Monday in Torquay, where the Treasurer shook hands with several people.

The 50-year-old lives in Melbourne with wife Amie and children Blake and Gemma and is likely to recover there.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers responded wishing Frydenberg 'a speedy recovery'.

The news came on a record-breaking day on which 78,035 Australians tested positive in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Australians in hospital is 3,979, nudging towards 4,000 for the first time. Of those, 275 are in intensive care wards.

NSW reported the highest case count of any state, with 38,625 new infections, while Victoria had 21,728 cases.

NSW recorded 11 deaths and Victoria six on Friday, while across the nation a total of 2,319 Australians have died during the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce tested positive in December after a trip to the United Kingdom.

Earlier defence minister Peter Dutton was infected after a trip to the United States in 2020.