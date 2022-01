Decentraland price decreased another 2 percent over 24 hours to move as low as $3.15. Any movement towards $3.01 support would set significant sell offs in motion. Decentraland price analysis for the day shows that the token is facing a lengthy spell of price stagnancy. Since declining more than 14 percent on December 28, MANA has been unable to pick up any momentum and shows a rectangular pattern over the start of the year. Price declined a minor 2 percent over the last 24 hours, moving as low as $3.15 while trading volume upped 13 percent. From here, there remains an equal potential for a breakout towards the coveted $5.42 mark, with a further downfall past the $3.01 support floor also on the cards.

