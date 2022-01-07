ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues odds, picks and prediction

 4 days ago
The Washington Capitals (20-6-8) are on the road Friday for a meeting with the St. Louis Blues (19-10-5). Puck drop from Enterprise Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Capitals vs. Blues odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Capitals are 2-1 since returning from the holiday break with their most recent outing a 4-3 overtime loss at home to the New Jersey Devils Sunday. Washington was set to begin its road trip Tuesday at the Montreal Canadiens but received an extended layoff due to the game being postponed for COVID-19 restrictions.

The Blues are also 2-1 since returning from the holiday break and also dropped their most recent game — a 5-3 defeat at the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday. St. Louis has one of the stronger home ice records in the league at 12-3-2.

Capitals at Blues odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Capitals -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Blues -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Capitals +1.5 (-280) | Blues -1.5 (+195)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Capitals at Blues projected goalies

Ilya Samsonov (13-2-3, 2.64 GAA, .908 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Ville Husso (3-2-1, 2.46 GAA, .927 SV%, 1 SO)

Samsonov has allowed 3 or more goals in five of his seven starts since the beginning of December and has posted an .897 SV% along that span. Some of his issues while posting a 4-1-2 record along this span may be related to the volume of shots he’s faced — in those three losses he’s faced 28 or more shots while in three of the four victories he has faced 20 or fewer shots.

Husso has appeared in just seven games this season and not at all since he suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 7. The second-year netminder has allowed 3 or more goals in five consecutive starts since allowing just 1 across his first two outings.

Capitals at Blues odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Washington 4, St. Louis 3

The CAPTIALS (-103) are worth a partial-unit play as a slight ‘dog in this one in the event Husso is confirmed as the starter for the Blues.

Husso just hasn’t been reliable enough to trust against a high-powered offensive team like the Caps, and he will perhaps be a little rusty after a lengthy layoff as he recovered from injury. The Blues are also without leading-scorer Vladimir Tarasenko, who landed on the COVID list yesterday.

It may just be best to pass on the situation altogether if G Jordan Binnington actually gets the nod in his place.

Best to just AVOID this situation altogether.

St. Louis -1.5 (+195) is off the table in general given I like Washington to win outright, but the -280 tag on Washington +1.5 is too steep to be a reasonable wager. Samsonov has also been too shaky over his recent starts to consider alternate spreads in favor of the Capitals.

This should be an explosive offensive game with two high-octane offenses and two goaltenders that have struggled in recent outings. I hesitate to encourage totals of 7 or more goals often, so tread lightly and consider a play on OVER 6.5 (+100) for the value at even money.

It could also be advisable to wait it out and see if the line drops back to 6 to buy yourself a bit of insurance in the form of a push.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

