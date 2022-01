Indianapolis – 98%. That’s the number floating around social media amongst Colts fans. After their remarkable win at Arizona on Christmas day, according to analytics website Fivethirtyeight.com, the Colts had a 98% chance to make the playoffs. After a home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, most fans assumed that division rival and at the time worst team in the NFL would roll over with one eye on the offseason. Nope. 4 hours later the Colts lose 26-11 and will be watching the NFL Postseason from the couch.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO