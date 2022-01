Despite the latest Omicron surge, it’s a safe bet to say that many around the world will be grabbing a bottle of bubbly in a collective clinking of glasses to ring in 2022. Whether you’re commemorating a year marked by personal and professional growth or celebrating the beginning of another, sparkling wine is a staple holiday libation. Though you will always find Champagne in my wine collection, it is not the only bubbly that should get a mention when it comes time to “pop some bottles.” Just like the saying goes, there’s a whole wide world out there, and that goes for sparkling wines as well.

