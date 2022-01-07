ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NCDHHS school guidance encourages vaccines, masking to keep students in classroom, new test-to-stay option

By NC Department of Health &amp; Human Services
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrduj_0dfhDdHu00

RALEIGH, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases reaching pandemic highs, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urges K-12 schools to promote vaccination and boosters for students and staff and require students and staff wear masks indoors to keep students in the classroom and limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“Research and lived experience in this pandemic have shown it is essential we do everything we can to safely keep our students in the classroom,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary Susan Gale Perry. “In-person learning is more than academics, it’s also children interacting with their peers, getting healthy meals and accessing critical support services.”

Requiring masks in schools reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published an updated review of scientific data that continues to show the benefits of mask wearing in reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The updated review included a study of the effectiveness of masking in 70 K-12 schools during the 2020-21 school year, which showed secondary transmission rates were significantly lower for interactions between individuals wearing masks.

Excluding a student or staff member from school following a COVID-19 exposure should be a last resort. NCDHHS has provided several tools to support schools in achieving this goal. A K-12 student or staff member who has been in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 — and has not themselves developed symptoms or tested positive — can still attend school if:

  • The person exposed has had their COVID-19 vaccinations. For adults, this includes boosters.
  • The person exposed has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 90 days.
  • The person exposed and the person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 were both properly wearing masks when the exposure occurred.

NCDHHS is adding another tool to help keep students in the classroom. Recent data released by the ABC Science Collaborative showed that Test-to-Stay can be an effective strategy for further reducing absences and lowering the risk of further transmission of COVID-19 in schools where masks are required. NCDHHS has incorporated these findings into the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit .

With the addition of a Test-to-Stay option, the list of scenarios for remaining in the classroom is expanded to include to unmasked exposures (e.g., when students are eating lunch). This Test-to-Stay option only applies to K-12 school settings that require masks, which data has shown limits the risk of transmission. As part of Test-to-Stay, the person who was exposed to COVID-19 should:

  • Get tested the day they are notified of an exposure.
  • Get tested again five days after the exposure (or as close to five days as possible).
  • Wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.
  • Except for attending school, stay home and avoid others.

“Protecting our students and staff requires layers of protection to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D. “In addition to vaccines and masks, Test-to-Stay is another proven tool that can help minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also maximizing time in the classroom.”

School districts, charter schools and private schools can request testing kits and other testing support from NCDHHS as part of the StrongSchoolsNC K-12 COVID-19 Testing Program . Additionally, public schools can request funding to hire additional school nursing support staff for school testing and other school-based health services.

Students, staff and families are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves and their communities by getting vaccinated (and boosted as soon as eligible), wearing a well-fitting mask and getting tested for COVID-19 if they believe they may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms.

Find out how to book an appointment in advance for your vaccine or booster shot at MySpot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Nursing#Private Schools#School Districts#Ncdhhs
WNCT

Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially thought to give people immunity. But, as time has went on, we have learned that’s not the case. Allen County Health Commissioner, Dr. Matthew Sutter, said that people will start to learn to live with COVID existing. It will circulate just like the flu. “Unfortunately […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNCT

17% of people live near toxic release facilities. Here’s how it breaks down in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WNCT

COVID-19 in NC: State sets record-high number of daily cases Saturday, positivity rate stays above 30%

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with over 29,000 reported Saturday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 18,254 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,887,560 total […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Medical professionals offer tips for maintaining New Year’s resolutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Year’s resolutions are a common thing amongst many this time of year. Whether it’s getting in the gym, eating better or setting goals, there is a multitude of options. It’s that time again where many of us, whether we want to admit it or not, set those personal goals or […]
HEALTH
WNCT

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
WNCT

American Red Cross encouraging donations during Blood Donor Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and donate the gift of life. North Carolina Regional CEO Barry Porter said the Red Cross likes to keep about three days worth of blood on its shelves. Currently, Porter said the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Naval Dental Center at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of the new, state-of-the-art Naval Dental Center. This dental center is replacing four outdated dental care buildings at the base. The new facility will include general dentistry, hygiene, endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, ancillary services and administrative support […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

City of Jacksonville requiring masks, other safety steps for entry into buildings due to rise in omicron

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Due to the rapid spread of the COVID omicron variant, the City of Jacksonville is implementing the following guidelines and restrictions for access to City buildings. “These actions are intended to protect our staff, our Citizens and our employees.” said Richard Woodruff, City Manager. Beginning January 10, 2022, access to City Hall, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy