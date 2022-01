The Terra price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for LUNA is present at $87.4. LUNA/USD pair is currently trading at $87.4. The LUNA price analysis is bullish today, as the retracement period appears to be coming to an end. After discovering a $99.5 all-time high on December 26th, after a retracing of only three days, LUNA began recovering. Market pressure is strong because the price is near the higher envelope, and a downturn is expected once again as the price approaches $87.4, which is the level for resistance. After reaching $87.4 to $88.5, the price will be free to pass through it unless there is an extremely risky upward movement that pushes up into $90s or even $100s.

