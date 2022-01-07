ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Diehard Chevy Fan Needs Help With a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Cover picture for the articleThis is my first time ever writing in, and I am writing in response to this article, Righting The Wrongs (Four Wheeler, November 2021 issue) by Christian Hazel. This is the article where the folks at Four Wheeler built their buddy's 2000 Chevy Silverado 1500. In my opinion, that was a...

MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck First Look: Electrified Worker

While Chevrolet made waves with the unveiling of the top-of-the-line Silverado EV RST First Edition, there is another important model set to make its debut in 2023, and that's the entry-level WT trim aimed at fleet customers. Chevrolet hopes this truck will be the vehicle that introduces electrification into fleets, and while it is similar to the consumer-grade Silverado EV, there are a number of differences that will make the Silverado EV WT a truck made for work.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Transmission Updates Don’t Help the 2022 Chevy Tahoe yet

The Chevy Tahoe is trying to get better and better, but it’s not there yet. However, the 2022 Chevy Tahoe just gained a revised 10-speed automatic transmission that might help it later. We’ll keep an eye on the Tahoe for quality and performance updates. The 2022 Chevy Tahoe...
CARS
torquenews.com

Dodge Direct Connection Has Everything You Need to Race a Classic Car

In 1974, Direct Connection officially launched as the exclusive source for performance parts that were backed by the factory warranty, straight from the manufacturer. While the majority of their new performance parts are aimed at newer Dodge Challengers and Chargers, Direct Connection also has crate engines to speed up most classics.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Looks Like Chevy's Going With Minimalist Blue "E" to Signify Electric Models

Chevrolet launched into the new year with a bevy of announcements at CES 2022 regarding the electrification of several of its popular truck, SUV, and crossover nameplates, with the Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and Equinox EV—all slated to hit the market in spring and fall 2023 as model year 2024s—being at the forefront of the onslaught. GM reports that it will introduce electric heavy-duty variants as well by 2025.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Wins Four Wheeler's Pickup Truck of the Year Award

Four Wheeler, the world's leading 4x4 authority since 1962, has selected the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor as the winner of its 33rd annual Pickup Truck of the Year award. Four Wheeler's Pickup Truck of the Year award event is an invitation-only competition that is open to all-new or significantly revised pickups for the upcoming model year. For 2022, the field of vehicles included six entries: Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford F-150 Tremor, Ford Ranger Tremor, Nissan Frontier Pro 4X, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.
FONTANA, CA
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Challenger Smokes Ford Mustang In The Pony Car Wars

For the longest time, Ford has been America's favorite purveyor of pony cars. The Ford Mustang has always been a beloved product, but Dodge has been consistently eating away at the Blue Oval's piece of the pie, and that has finally culminated in Dodge being crowned the king. Both automakers...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Story of the Invisible Car and the Silver Durango

My wife called it "the invisible car." We bought it in 2002 after the third or fourth unsuccessful attempt at getting Ford to honor warranty work on her 2000 Focus ZTS. We finally gave up and traded it in on a super low-mileage 1999 Toyota Camry. The Camry was roomier, quieter, more comfortable, and about as economical as the smaller Focus. The only drawback, as we came to discover, was the bronzey-metallic "Sable Pearl" color. My wife started commuting to work in the Camry and I in my '85 4Runner, Jeeps, and other 4x4s. But about once every other month she'd come home white as a sheet talking about almost getting run off the road or having somebody almost sideswipe her.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Our 2021 Chevrolet Corvette's Front Trunk Release Stopped Working

With its engine moved behind the passenger compartment instead of in front, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette gains extra storage space where the engine used to be. We find the front trunk, or "frunk" as it's often called, is very useful—at least it was until it stopped opening. There were...
CARS
#Ram 1500#Dodge Ram#Ram Trucks#Vehicles#Chevy#Vin#Hemi#Gvw#Bfgoodrich
CarBuzz.com

New Ford F-150 Tailgate Combines The Best Of Ram And Chevy

Trucks are big business in America - just look at the sales figures to see the Ford F Series dominating year after year after year. But when all modern full-size trucks are good at their jobs, manufacturers need to set them apart from their rivals. Of late, we've seen the basic tailgate come into focus as Chevrolet and Ram have both reinvented it in an attempt to make it more functional and more useful for a number of applications.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV: How Much Can It Haul and Tow?

Electric vehicles tend to be heavy—especially if they're expected to work hard and travel far. That's a consequence of the state of battery chemistry circa 2022, which demands huge, heavy battery packs to carry full-size trucks like the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 400 miles. Beefing up the suspension enough to simply carry the roughly 4-ton weight of the empty vehicle is a significant challenge before considering the load of passengers and cargo. But heavier curb weights can be a benefit when towing a heavy load. So how much can the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV carry and tow?
CARS
Gear Patrol

Is Ford Planning a Tailgate Killer App to Beat Ram and Chevy?

For most of its existence, the tailgate has been a fairly simple piece of engineering: a door that folds up and down on the back of a truck bed. But the pickup truck wars are as cutthroat as any geopolitical rivalry, if ultimately less bloody, so it was only a matter of time until this untapped well of innovation was popped open.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
MotorAuthority

This Mustang chased Porsches for a living

Not every police car is a humdrum sedan. This episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" features a Fox-body 1982 Ford Mustang that, as an old tagline said, chased Porsches for a living. Retired California Highway Patrol officer Rich Sapikowski provides a firsthand account of what it was like to drive the Mustang.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will the Chevy Blazer EV Finally Be What Fans Want?

There might be a second chance available for the Chevy Blazer. Fans weren’t exactly pleased when it returned as a daily driving SUV instead of a boxy off-roader. However, the upcoming Chevy Blazer EV could finally pay respects to the older off-roading model. What to expect with the 2024...
CARS
Motorious

Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Bias-Ply Mud Tires, Safety Beads, and Old 4x4s

I read your article on the 7.00-15 Coker vintage mud tires. I have a 1945 Willys MB that was a deal that I couldn't pass up. The jeep seems all original with a few changes, including a swapped in T-90 transmission and a neat crankshaft-driven winch. It also has 15-inch wheels, and I'd like to run a stock-looking, smallish tire. The wheels appear to be 15x4.5-inch and I am thinking of using them. I've only had the Willys a few months and haven't really gone completely through it yet, but it does start and run. I also have a project CJ-3A I've been working on for a while but couldn't pass on this MB when I found it. My real question is: How do you like the 7.00-15 Cokers you are running? Do you have any side pics of the tires and wheels on the Jeep? Here are some pictures of what I'm starting with.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One-Owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer Hits the Auction Block

It's happening now! Vehicles are going up on the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida—taking place January 6-16, 2022, with anything from cool motorcycles to classics, hot rods, luxury vehicles, and of course, neat 4x4s. And among those 4x4s we've found browsing around the Kissimmee, Florida auction on the Mecum site is this super sano, one-owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer with less than 100,000 miles on the ticker!
KISSIMMEE, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

581-Inch Solid-Roller EFI Fed Big-Block Chevy Makes 975 HP on Westech's Dyno!

This 581-inch EFI-fed big-block Chevy was crafted by Jeff Ginter Racing Engines (JGRE) in Artesia, California. JGRE builds a ton of engines for hardcore off-road racing and this 581 was no exception. Dyno jockey and co-host of Engine Masters, Steve Brule, knows we love us some big-displacement big-blocks, so he made sure to send over the 4-1-1 on this race-ready brawler.
ARTESIA, CA
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS

