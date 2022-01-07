This Diehard Chevy Fan Needs Help With a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500

I read your article on the 7.00-15 Coker vintage mud tires. I have a 1945 Willys MB that was a deal that I couldn't pass up. The jeep seems all original with a few changes, including a swapped in T-90 transmission and a neat crankshaft-driven winch. It also has 15-inch wheels, and I'd like to run a stock-looking, smallish tire. The wheels appear to be 15x4.5-inch and I am thinking of using them. I've only had the Willys a few months and haven't really gone completely through it yet, but it does start and run. I also have a project CJ-3A I've been working on for a while but couldn't pass on this MB when I found it. My real question is: How do you like the 7.00-15 Cokers you are running? Do you have any side pics of the tires and wheels on the Jeep? Here are some pictures of what I'm starting with.

