Pelosi invites Biden to Capitol for State of the Union on March 1

On the anniversary of the deadly insurrection and riots that broke out in and around the US Capitol building last January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that American democracy won that night. “Make no mistake, our democracy was on the brink of catastrophe. Democracy won that night,” Ms Pelosi said. “These people, because of the courageous work of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police and others, they were detained in their action to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They lost.”Thursday, 6 January, marks exactly a year since the Capitol riots that stunned the world as a mob...
