At 6:45pm ET, U.S. Figure Skating announced the men's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The following three athletes will represent Team USA at the Games:. After breaking his own national short program record on Saturday, Chen performed a beautiful -- if imperfect -- free skate on Sunday for a gold medal-worthy 328.01 total. The win marks Chen's sixth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. The Winter 2022 Games will see Chen's second Olympic appearance, following PyeongChang 2018.

