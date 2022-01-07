ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants make some interesting decisions in latest Draft Wire mock

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The latest Draft Wire 2022 NFL mock has been released and here is who they see the New York Giants selecting in the first three rounds.

5. New York Giants Alabama OT Evan Neal

Another team with multiple top-10 picks, the Giants have plenty of needs to fill, but they have to start up front on offense. Andrew Thomas has been better this year than he was as a rookie, but that improvement shouldn’t stop New York from spending this pick on an elite prospect in Neal, should he fall to this spot.

Couldn’t agree more. They need to build this team from the inside out and Neal is a great start.

8. New York Giants (from CHI) Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

There may be bigger needs elsewhere, but corner might be a more significant one than many realize for the Giants. After landing a cornerstone offensive lineman earlier, New York opts for one of the nation’s most dominant corners in Gardner, who has a rare blend of physical and mental traits, and didn’t allow a single touchdown catch in his entire college career.

This sounds like Deandre Baker’s profile. Look how that turned out. As tempting as Gardner may be, the Giants need to stay disciplined here and take either Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum or Utah linebacker Tyler Boyd.

Here’s how the Giants’ next three picks went:

36. New York Giants Alabama LB Christian Harris

67. New York Giants Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

79. New York Giants (from MIA) Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

We can debate all day about the needs of this team, but they need a center and at least one interior lineman and Draft Wire is bypassing that for other positions — that they also have needs at but to a lesser degree.

This is all going change dramatically over the next three months, so stay tuned as players climb and drop in the order in these mock drafts.

