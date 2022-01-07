ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

My Senior Moment: Keeping my urges under control

By Betty Moses betty.moses@myhorrynews.comBetty
myhorrynews.com
 4 days ago

At this stage of my life, namely being a working elderly lady of 86 years, I’m fairly well settled into living my life as simply as I can, reaching a comfortable balance between my job and my home life. What this means usually works like this. When I...

www.myhorrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

My View: In Year of the Mask, I have senior moments

Two years ago, when this pandemic spread from Europe to our shores, everyone thought no big deal, this will pass. Then as more and more people started dying from coronavirus the U.S. government and society started realizing the virus is here to stay. Then in 2021, as businesses were closing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shape Magazine

This Under-$300 Folding Treadmill Is Helping Me Get My Steps This Winter

I'm a long-term devotee of getting my daily steps; seven days a week I lace up my sneakers or boots and hit the pavement. But I also really, really dislike the cold. When temperatures dip below freezing, all I want to do is curl up on the couch with a blanket and a good book. My solution the past few years has been to pace my kitchen until I hit my step goal. It never felt like much of a workout, however, so I recently made a purchase that changed my winter walking game: the GoPlus Folding Treadmill (Buy It, $280, amazon.com).
FITNESS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Deen
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Day
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Health
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
InspireMore

‘My dad is the town crackhead. He cried when he met my son. Every year for my birthday, he gets me a present.’: Daughter to addict urges ‘he was someone before drugs’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everybody knows my dad is literally the town crackhead. And if you didn’t know, now you do. He’s 10/10 an alcoholic. He was even drunk when I came out of the womb. He’s a true committed drinker.
DALLAS, TX
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy