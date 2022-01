The NFL’s first Week 18 in nearly a generation meant an extra opportunity to enjoy the Buffalo Bills on the field ahead of the playoffs. I’d begun handing out these “awards” simply as a way to highlight players who might otherwise not receive their just-due in the larger media circle. I also wanted to give you all a chance to reflect a bit on individual performances. While still a new semi-regular feature having begun midseason, a fair few of you took umbrage with a nomination or two of mine. And you know what—that’s great, and it’s exactly what this exercise is all about. How dare I mention the stellar season Ed Oliver was having amid a hair-pulling defeat?

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO