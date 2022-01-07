Daily statistical milestones: Bismack Biyombo moves past Chris Bosh and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Chris Paul No. 38 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 1,518 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Nick Van Exel

Evan Fournier No. 90 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wesley Person, Steve Smith and Kevin Martin with 1,151 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jameer Nelson

Bismack Biyombo No. 112 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Chris Bosh and Chris Kaman with 933 blocks. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins

Jonas Valanciunas No. 167 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Grant Long with 6,158 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Grant Hill

Andre Iguodala No. 180 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Alton Lister with 5,998 rebounds. He’s now tied with Hot Rod Williams

Jonas Valanciunas No. 183 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Christian Laettner and Dennis Johnson with 676 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Gerald Wallace

Marcus Smart No. 219 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 728 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Hubert Davis

Steven Adams No. 221 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Tom Burleson with 592 blocks. He’s now tied with Brad Miller

Jayson Tatum No. 232 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles, Austin Rivers and Rodney Rogers with 696 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Tony Snell

Nicolas Batum No. 238 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kermit Washington with 552 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Nate Thurmond

Garrett Temple No. 242 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Carlos Deflino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola In a gym outside of LA last summer, on an otherwise nondescript afternoon, Marcus Smart wound up talking about the nuances of defense for 40 straight minutes. It soon landed online, offering a rare window into the mind of an elite defender: nytimes.com/2022/01/07/spo… – 12:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns 81-29 since Chris Paul joined them before 2020-21 season via trade.

51-21 last yr (2nd best record in NBA, made finals)

30-8 this yr (Best record)

Only missed two games with one being for rest.

Last night? Triple-double: 14 13 (career high) and 10 https://t.co/l4t4eOp7xa pic.twitter.com/TasSHcmeOQ – 11:00 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from January 6:

– E. Fournier: 41 pts, 8 reb, +18

– J. Tatum: 36 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast

– B. Ingram: 32 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast

– M. Morris Sr: 26 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast

– C. Johnson: 24 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk

– J. Morant: 22 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast

– J. Randle: 22 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl – 10:58 AM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13 Allow me to be redundant, as I’ve said 4 almost 2 years now…it ain’t workin w the Celtics. Break this team up. It’s time..they’re impossible to like, Which is insane when u have players like brown, Tatum and smart (yes I like smart a lot) sometimes pieces don’t fit. Do something – 9:57 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Evan Fournier’s per-game averages in his three games vs. Boston this season:

35.0 points on 55.6% shooting

6.7 made 3-pointers

Evan Fournier’s per-game averages in the 35 games he’s played against non-Boston teams this season:

11.6 points on 40.3% shooting

2.3 made 3-pointers – 9:51 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Chris Paul last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 10 AST

Paul (36 years, 245 days) is the oldest player in @Phoenix Suns history to record a triple-double.

It was his 474th career game with at least 10p/10a, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the third-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/yVTeERsc7s – 9:11 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley NYK made history last night by coming back from 25-point deficit – behind Evan Fournier’s 10 threes – to win at buzzer on RJ Barrett’s three. Career-high for Fournier in a game NYK needed. More on win & some context on Randle’s STFU to booing crowd here: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 9:07 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Evan Fournier was 🔥 last night:

✅ 41 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 10-14 3P

Fournier tied the @New York Knicks record for most 3PM in a game (JR Smith).

It was the first 40-point game of Fournier’s NBA career. He exceeded his previous career high by nine points. pic.twitter.com/KKxRisZYUv – 9:01 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Barrett’s buzzer-beating trey lifts Knicks after Randle gives fans thumbs down

Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 and tied a franchise record with 10 three-pointers, but Julius Randle’s gesture was a big part of the postgame conversation. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:09 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Absolutely no idea how Jayson Tatum could’ve contested this one better. pic.twitter.com/Mlt88qgXBM – 3:42 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “When you watch close games all season long, on League Pass, some teams’ biggest issue is they don’t know what they want to run or who they want to go to down the stretch. I think we have a good sense of that.” Chris Paul as #Suns 25-0 this season when up after three quarters. pic.twitter.com/wvbWyfPwOL – 2:06 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Not a clue.”

Chris Paul when asked if he knew his career high for rebounds as he set a new career-best in Thursday’s win over the #ClipperNation as part of a triple double: 14 points. 13 rebounds and 10 assists. pic.twitter.com/oqKAq4rRQ3 – 2:00 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Clippers can’t catch Chris Paul, league-leading Suns — but there was something of a silver lining Thursday for the big-picture gazers.

ocregister.com/2022/01/06/cli… – 1:59 AM