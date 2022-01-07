Watch: Gators DB Devin Moore's All-American Bowl One-on-Ones

Florida Gators 2022 defensive back signee Devin Moore has consistently stood out throughout the week of Adidas All-American Bowl practice, for all of the right reasons.

Thursday's workout offered a perfect example, as Moore put together a fantastic series of reps in one-on-one drills with wide receivers. Moore emerged as the winner on the majority of his reps, and even on the reps he didn't win, he played the ball well with great technique and was in a position to make a play where the receiver ultimately brought the ball in.

You can see Moore's performance on Thursday in the video featured above. On his second play, Moore played a double-move perfectly, basically running the receiver's route for him and forcing the pass-catcher out of bounds legally, effectively ending the rep. Moore's closing speed on an out-breaking route to finish the video was as good as it gets for a high school defensive back recruit.

Moore's showing on Thursday was par for the course with the rest of his week, as he will be in consideration for Sports Illustrated All-American's top performers of the entire event. Moore was named to the SI All-American "First Off The Bus Team" upon arrival on Tuesday, one of the most physically impressive prospects in attendance with his position in mind as he stands at 6-foot-3 and is approaching 200 pounds.

But, as seen in the video above, Moore has a lot more than size to offer the Gators' secondary once he enrolls at Florida, which he is scheduled to do on January 10.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.