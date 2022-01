Winter storms are part of life in the Pacific Northwest, and this year the National Weather Service is predicting wetter and cooler conditions for our region. As we all hunker down for a week of very cold, wintry weather — and brace ourselves for future storms to come — read on for tips about how to prepare for power outages, as well as guidance on what to do when the electricity goes out or you lose your heat. The following information includes highlights from the Jefferson County Public Utility District, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Take Winter By Storm.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO